Sapna Choudhary's latest song Vidaai is a tribute to the martyrs of Pulwama terror attack. The song is beautifully captured and shows what families of army personnel go through during such a tragic event. The song is a must watch and will surely give you goosebumps. Watch full song inside.

The showbiz industry has shown its support for the devasting Pulwama terror attack by donating money, boycotting Pakistani artists and by doing their own bits. Taking to her official Instagram handle Haryanvi singing sensation Sapna Choudhary recently released a song titled Vidaai to honour the martyred Pulwama CRPF soldiers. The song is currently trending on YouTube and in a short span of time has gained more than 5 lakh views.

The song Vidaai has been crooned by Ashu Morkhi, lyrics have been penned by Aamin Barodi and has been directed by Love Beats. The song stars Sapna Choudhary and Surendra Kala in lead roles. Talking about the music video it opens to a boy looking at a picture of a soldier, and Sapna Chaudhary telling him about his maternal uncle. The video is full of patriotism and surely will give you goosebumps. In the end, the video says that it is a tribute to the soldiers as well as their families. Take a look at the video song here:

Recently a few days back Sapna Choudhary filed a police complaint against organizers of her Ludhiana show for non-payment of dues. As per the report, the officials had to pay Rs 8 lakh but only received Rs 6 lakh. She had thought of donating the show money to the martyred soldiers but because of non-payment of dues won’t be able to.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More