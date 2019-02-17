Pulwama terror attack: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary took to her official Instagram handle to share a video talking about CRPF soldiers. Remembering the sacrifices of the martyred, Sapna's emotional video went viral on social media yesterday i.e. February 16 on social media. The Instagram post garnered over 58,489 likes on the Internet within hours of its upload.

Pulwama terror attack: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary took to her official Instagram account to express condolences for soldiers martyred in Pulwama terror attack that took place on February 14 in Jammu and Kashmir. The lady shared a video on her photo-sharing app to pay tribute to the CRPF security men on Saturday stating they are the reason that we sleep safely, eat good food and happily stay with our families. Remembering the sacrifices they do for us, Choudhary got emotional in the clip that went viral on social media. In a peach coloured suit with golden jewellery, Sapna looks beautiful as she talks about the families of martyred. Sapna captioned the Instagram post as shat shat naman hai hidustan k veer jawano ko. inqlam zindabad. The Anarkali of Haryana was liked by 58,489 views on social media with followers expressing condolences to the families of soldiers who lost their lives in the bomb blast claimed by Jaish-e-Muhammad.

If you missed watching the video of Sapna Choudhary, take a look at the Instagram post here:

Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Soni Razdan, Javed Akhtar, Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi and Farhan Akhtar took to their official Twitter accounts to condemn Pulwama terror attack. Sholay actor Amitabh Bachchan has decided to donate Rs 5 lakh each to the families of martyrs. Not just Bollywood stars, Pollywood singer Ammy Virk will also donate money to the families of 44 CRPF soldiers.

