Recently, a rumour about Shah Rukh Khan has been doing rounds claiming that the actor had donated Rs 45 crore to gas tragedy victims of Pakistan. This fake news has spread in the wake of the deadly Pulwama attack that happened last week which has left the country in shock. However, the rumour seems to have angered SRK fans who didn’t waste any time to come to the rescue of their favourite superstar. King Khan’s fans have been vehemently criticising and slamming those spreading the fake news and defending him by stating that Khan has only made India proud and the video is disgraceful as he is truly a generous person of the industry.
This isn’t the first time that SRK is making headlines or his allegiance to the country is being questioned. Over and over again, the actor has been questioned multiple times by the protestors, politicians and others. Previously in an interview, Shah Rukh had opened up about his name being dragged into every single controversy that takes place in Bollywood, irrespective of the fact whether the actor has any direct involvement with the controversy or not.
But, this time his fans and even ones who aren’t standing strong with him and even filmmaker Hansal Mehta, known for his films like Shahid, City Lights and Omerta, took to his Twitter account to defend SRK. On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen in Aanand L Rai’s film Zero co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.
