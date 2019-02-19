A rumour about Shah Rukh Khan has taken the internet by storm post the deadly Pulwama terror attack. It states that SRK had donated Rs. 45 crore to gas tragedy victims of Pakistan. Meanwhile, Khan is yet to react to this piece of fake news, although, we have an intuition that the Bollywood superstar will certainly have a witty comeback for those spreading this rumours.

Recently, a rumour about Shah Rukh Khan has been doing rounds claiming that the actor had donated Rs 45 crore to gas tragedy victims of Pakistan. This fake news has spread in the wake of the deadly Pulwama attack that happened last week which has left the country in shock. However, the rumour seems to have angered SRK fans who didn’t waste any time to come to the rescue of their favourite superstar. King Khan’s fans have been vehemently criticising and slamming those spreading the fake news and defending him by stating that Khan has only made India proud and the video is disgraceful as he is truly a generous person of the industry.

This isn’t the first time that SRK is making headlines or his allegiance to the country is being questioned. Over and over again, the actor has been questioned multiple times by the protestors, politicians and others. Previously in an interview, Shah Rukh had opened up about his name being dragged into every single controversy that takes place in Bollywood, irrespective of the fact whether the actor has any direct involvement with the controversy or not.

But, this time his fans and even ones who aren’t standing strong with him and even filmmaker Hansal Mehta, known for his films like Shahid, City Lights and Omerta, took to his Twitter account to defend SRK. On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen in Aanand L Rai’s film Zero co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

This is really disappointing that people are uselessly trolling @iamsrk for literally a fake video this is utterly disgraceful he is truly a generous person of the industry #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK — titas chakraborty (@titaskkr) February 18, 2019

SrK is personally shy and decent person. He doesnt like to brag about the charity work he does. Also his religion doesnt allow it. I pray the worst of life in both worlds to every idiot who tries to insult him by questioning his integrity and patriotism. #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/emHxEM6woV — Shah'sfan (@srkssr) February 18, 2019

Tell me one leader who adopted 12 Villages in India. But then there is Shah Rukh Khan who adopted 12 Villages in Odisha. He is the one who is providing electricity, water, education, medicines and all other basic needs at his own expenditures. Hey Himmat #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK — Sarah Khan (@Sarakhan22Sara) February 18, 2019

Some morons think that they can destroy the image of the world's biggest superstar @iamsrk by spreading fake news about him. King of hearts one and only SHAH RUKH KHAN He doesnt need anybody's ceritificate to justify his charity work.#StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK — Rihanna Mohammadi (@SRKsRihanna) February 18, 2019

#StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK Sir has always Donated Silently.. Thats why everyone thinks that he does nothing for our Country… Sir says " If u donate with ur right hand dont let ur left hand to know that" Love u @iamsrk sir.. pic.twitter.com/GGlbcw51Xf — SAYANTAN SRKIAN (BAUAA KA DEEWANA) (@I_AmSD) February 18, 2019

Just saw some fake news about @iamsrk. I have yet to meet a kinder and more compassionate star – someone who helps people in need without making a noise or using his good deeds for image building. I'm not permitted to say anything but I had to say this – #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 18, 2019

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VGPmFSB8qVY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_sfIvmxhz5Y

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More