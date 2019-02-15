Pulwama terror attack: Yesterday on the valentine’s day, an unfortunate occurrence of events took place in which about 40 CRPF personnel got killed and many were injured after a suicide bomber banged a car into the army convoy in the Awantipora town of Pulwama district. The attack is being considered one of the most disturbing terrorist attacks in Kashmir in the last two decades. Bollywood industry seems to be equally disturbed with this catastrophic event.
Madhuri Dixit tweeted her despair that words can’t describe the pain that the families of our martyred soldiers would be going through and expressed her sincere condolences to everyone in grief. On the other hand, Aamir Khan stated that he is heartbroken to read about the terrorist attack on the CRPF Jawans in Pulwama. Actor Shahid Kapoor shared his aggression towards the incident by quoting that it was a horrific cowardly attack on our jawans as well as offered his prayers to their families.
Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh shared his disgust and sadness at the terrorist attack. Also, Uri actor Vicky Kaushal prayed for the speedy recovery for the injured and paid solace to the martyred.
Leave a Reply