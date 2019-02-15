Pulwama terror attack that happened yesterday had left the nation devastated and heartbroken. The Bollywood celebrities who are equally disturbed with the event, have offered their heartfelt condolences post the attack. Let's see what they had to say:

Pulwama terror attack: Yesterday on the valentine’s day, an unfortunate occurrence of events took place in which about 40 CRPF personnel got killed and many were injured after a suicide bomber banged a car into the army convoy in the Awantipora town of Pulwama district. The attack is being considered one of the most disturbing terrorist attacks in Kashmir in the last two decades. Bollywood industry seems to be equally disturbed with this catastrophic event.

Madhuri Dixit tweeted her despair that words can’t describe the pain that the families of our martyred soldiers would be going through and expressed her sincere condolences to everyone in grief. On the other hand, Aamir Khan stated that he is heartbroken to read about the terrorist attack on the CRPF Jawans in Pulwama. Actor Shahid Kapoor shared his aggression towards the incident by quoting that it was a horrific cowardly attack on our jawans as well as offered his prayers to their families.

Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh shared his disgust and sadness at the terrorist attack. Also, Uri actor Vicky Kaushal prayed for the speedy recovery for the injured and paid solace to the martyred.

Words can't describe the pain that the families of our martyred soldiers would be going through. Expressing my sincere condolences to everyone in grief. I hope & pray for a terror free world. — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 15, 2019

I am heartbroken to read about the terrorist attack on our CRPF Jawans in Pulwama. It's so tragic. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the Jawans who have lost their lives. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 15, 2019

Just heard about the horrific cowardly attack on our jawans. Thoughts and prayers with their families. Deeply saddened and shocked. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 15, 2019

Disgusted at the cowardly terror attack on the #CRPF soldiers in #Pulwama – my sincere condolences to the families of our brave jawans. Saddened. Angry. — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 14, 2019

Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the news of the terror attack in #Pulwama . My heart goes out to the families of the brave CRPF soldiers we lost today and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. 🙏 — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) February 14, 2019

It is extremely painful to read about the attack on our brave #CRPF jawans in #Pulwama. My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of our martyred soldiers. — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 14, 2019

Such terrible news coming from #Pulwama. Today when people are celebrating love, hate raises it’s ugly head too. My thoughts and prayers for the martyrs and their families. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 14, 2019

I have a special relation with CRPF. I have written Their anthem Before putting the pen to paper I met a number of CRPF officers n what ever I learned my respect admiration and love for these braves increased by many a fold Today I share the grief of the dear ones of the martyrs — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 14, 2019

My heart goes out for the Jawans of our beloved country and their families who lost their lives as martyrs to save our families… #YouStandForIndia — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 14, 2019

Absolutely shocked by the attack in #Pulwama…Hate is NEVER the answer!!! Strength to the families of the martyred jawans and the CRPF soldiers injured in the attack. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 14, 2019

Just learnt of the horrific and cowardly terror attack in Pulwama. Disgusted and saddened.

United in grief with families of the CRPF jawans who lost their lives. My deepest condolences to them. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 14, 2019

Deeply Saddened and so angry to know about the cowardly attack on @crpfindia convoy in #Pulwama. My heart goes out to the members of the family who have today lost a SON, a BROTHER, a HUSBAND or a FATHER. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. 🙏🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 14, 2019

Numb beyond belief at the dastardly terror attack on #CRPF soldiers in #Pulwama. May God give peace to their souls, and strength to their grieving families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. We can’t let this be forgotten. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 14, 2019

