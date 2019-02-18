The upcoming multi-starer comedy-drama Total Dhamal is set to release this very week on February 22, promising to intrigue the audience with the wildest adventure ever. Starring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and many more, the film has been helmed by Indra Kumar. Before the film release, the makers of the forthcoming film have refused to release it in Pakistan post the Pulwama attack.

The film Total Dhamal will feature Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Madhuri Dixit, Esha Gupta, Boman Irani, Sanjay Mishra and Anil Kapoor along with Ajay Devgn. The multi-starrer comedy-drama is being directed by Indra Kumar who had also directed the other instalments of the sequel. The film is slated to hit the screens this week on February 22.

In light of the current situation the team of Total Dhamaal has decided to not release the film in Pakistan. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 18, 2019

The first teaser look of the film was released on 14 January 2019 while the first look theatrical poster was released on 18 January 2019. Furthermore, the second look poster was released on 19 January 2019 with trailer release date announcement on 21 January 2019. Third official theatrical poster of the film is unveiled on 20 January 2019. The film promises the wildest adventure the audience would have ever witnessed.

