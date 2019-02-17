Bollywood celebrities are expressing their opinions on the recent Pulwama attack. From Akshay Kumar to Kangana Ranaut, the celebrities are pouring in their condolences for the martyrs. Uri: The Surgical actor Vicky Kaushal has also opined for the Pulwama attack. The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared the video.

The terrorist attack at Jammu and Kashmir region Pulwama, has left the whole nation in a state of shock. From the political leaders to the Bollywood celebrities, everyone are pouring in their heartfelt condolences for the martyrs. Around 46 CRPF personnel were killed during the gruesome attack. Among several, Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal has also come out to voice his opinion. Recently, he attended an event where Vicky Kaushal said that the perpetrators of the attack should be given a befitting reply. The best way of vengence should be left to the government. The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared the video.

Vicky Kaushal is not the only one who has reacted to the attack Renuka Shahane, Johnny Lever, Swara Bhaskar, Manoj Bajpayee have also condemned the attack.

We bring you all the celebrities’ reactions.

Meanwhile, The Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an event on Friday that the sacrifices of the CRPF jawans will not be wasted. The security forces have been given complete freedom, the blood of the people is boiling. Our neighbouring country, which has been isolated internationally, thinks such terror attacks can destabilise us, but their plans will not materialise.

