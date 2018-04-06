Pakistani seam bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Thursday said that punishment awarded to my friend Salman Khan is too harsh. He took to Twitter to expressed his views on the Salman Khan's conviction in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The Pakistani pacer added that I respect the decision of the honourable court of India and my heart goes to his family and fans. The statement by Shoaib Akhtar comes hours after Jodhpur court awarded 5-year jail term to actor Salman Khan along. However, the court acquitted the other accused involved in the crime - Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre and Neelam.

A day after Jodhpur court awarded 5-year jail term to actor Salman Khan in 1998 blackbuck poaching case, Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar comes out in support of his ‘friend’. Akhtar took to Twitter to express his views of the recent judgment. Akhtar said, “Really Sad to see my friend Salman Khan sentenced to 5 years. But the Law must take its course & we got to respect the decision of the honourable court of India, but I still think that punishment is too harsh but my heart goes to his family and fans. I am sure that he will be out soon.” In recent times, Pakistani seamer has openly expressed his closeness to the Khans of Bollywood. Today, the court reserved the bail plea order of actor Salman Khan, which means the star has to spend another night in the Jodhpur jail.

However, However, other actors including Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam who were involved have been acquitted. The 52-year-old actor was earlier shooting for his upcoming film Race 3 in Abu Dhabi. Final arguments of the 19-year-old case were completed in the trial court on March 28, 2018, after which Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri reserved the judgment for April 5, 2018. Soon after the Jodhpur sessions court awarded actor Salman Khan 5- years in jail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. He has to serve the punishment in Jodhpur located central jail. Members of Bishnoi community started celebrating outside Jodhpur court.

Really Sad to see my friend Salman khan sentenced for 5 year But the Law must take its course & we got to respect the decision of honourable court of India but i still think punishment is to harsh but my heart goes to his family & fans ..

Am sure he will out soon .. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 5, 2018

But why? Some reports say that Bishnoi community played a key role in pushing this case. The Bishnoi Sabha has been the primary complainant in the case, they had announced that for justice they will move to High Court. According to the statistics, Bishnoi community mainly resides in eastern Thar desert in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan. The superstar was accused of killing 2 blackbucks on the intervening night of 1-2 October in 1998 in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur during the shooting of blockbuster Hum Saath Saath Hain.

