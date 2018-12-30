Sonam Bajwa video: Sonam Bajwa leaves no stone unturned to astonish her fans with her professional and personal upgrades. The Internet sensation has about 2.6 million followers on Instagram and has recently created a buzz by her singing video with Gurnam Bhullar crooning Guddiyan Patole's song.

Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa is counted amongst the most followed actors of the industry. The diva is best known for her predominant role in Punjabi movies. Originally, the diva is an air hostess by profession and followed her heart to pursue her passion in acting. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle, to share a video of promoting her song from her upcoming Punjabi movie–Guddiyan Patole which is likely to release on March 8, 2019. The diva is singing the song with Gurnam Bhullar and is enjoying her time to the fullest.

The Internet sensation has about 2.6 million followers on the Image sharing platform–Instagram and leaves no chance of amazing her fans with her hot updates. The actor did her Punjabi debut in the year 2013 with the movie–Best of Luck and later continued to give a series of hit films like–Sardaar Ji 2, Super Singh, Carry on Jatta 2, Nikka Zaildar 2 and is currently busy with the shooting schedule of her movie–Guddiyan Patole. The hottie is majorly known for impressing her fans on social media by her killer looks, trendy outfits and adorable smile which makes the actor her fans favourite.

