Sonam Bajwa hot photos: Punjabi glam doll Sonam Bajwa is among the top allrounders of the industry. The Internet sensation has a huge fan following and takes the Internet on a higher level with her sensuous and happening pictures. The way she poses and styles well with her contemporary outfits is something one cannot miss at all. The fashionista has raised her style game so high that her fans eagerly wait for the diva to give them major fashion goals. Recently, the diva’s casual attire in a white t-shirt and denim and is currently winning millions of hearts on the Internet. The punjaban misses no chance of surprising her fans with her astonishing looks. With a messy ponytail and nude makeup, the actor is looking alluring in her recent upload.

The actor did her Punjabi debut with the movie–Best of Luck in the year 2013. Post to it, she continued to give a series of hit films like–Punjab 1984, Sardaar Ji 2, Manje Bistre, Nikka Zaildar 2, Carry on Jatta 2 and many more. The Punjabi diva also excelled her skills well in Tamil film–Aatadukundam Raa. Good news for Sonam’s fans is, the hottie will next be seen in Punjabi movie Singham with Parmish Verma. Currently, she is busy with the Guddiyan Patole shooting and is often seen sharing her looks from the movie on Image-sharing platform Instagram. In the early stage of her career she also participated in Femina Miss India contest and has spread her hotness there as well.

