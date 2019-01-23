Sonam Bajwa is among the most followed actors of the Punjabi cinema and always entertains her fans with her photoshoots, videos and boomerangs. The Internet sensation has a massive fan following and recently uploaded a sexy photo on Instagram. In the photo, she is looking gorgeous in a back attire and is posing well for the camera.

Sonam Bajwa is among the hotties of the industry. Starting from her sexy photo shoot, alluring photos and outstanding acting skills, the Internet sensation excels in making her presence felt in the industry with her hot and sexy photos. Recently, Sonam took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest dazzling photo.

In the picture, she is looking stunning in a black crop top which is looking pretty on her. She has further completed her look with a casual pant style lower which is also capturing a lot of attention on social media. In just a few hours of the upload, the pic garnered more than a lakh likes which proves the actor to be her fans favourite.

The heartthrob is further looking alluring posing in a different style and has captioned the image with Daydreaming. The Internet sensation has about 2.7 million followers on Instagram and always make her fans feel connected to her with her live videos and boomerangs. Moreover, the actor’s Calvin Klein photoshoot is among the most trending league and is well appreciated and liked by her fans.

Sonam Bajwa did her Punjabi debut with the movie Best of Luck in the year 2013 later she got an opportunity to work in female lead role with the movie–Punjab 1984. Trying her hands in Tamil movie as well, the actor wins the heart of many and has enacted in the movie like Kappal and Aatadukundam Raa. Talking about her future projects, the hottie will next be seen in the Punjabi movie Singham with Parmish Verma and also in Guddiyan Patalole with Gurnam Bhullar in 2019.

