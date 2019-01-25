Sonam Bajwa is among those actors who leave no stone unturned to astonish her fans with her hot and sexy photos. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and fulfils their expectations with her outstanding acting on-screen and classy pics on social media. Her recent photo on Instagram is currently winning millions of hearts on the Internet, see picture

Sonam Bajwa is among the most trending actor of Punjabi cinema who misses no chance of impressing her fans with her flashy looks. Moreover, Sonam Bajwa’s Calvin Klein photoshoot is something which cannot be missed at all. The hardworking actor has flourished herself well in just 6 years and has performed some phenomenal roles outstandingly with her skills and talent. Not just this, her style game beats every actor in terms of her style, attitude and glamour. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos. In the picture, she is dazzling with an ear to ear smile. With soft curls and no makeup look, the actor sets the Internet on fire.

Sonam Bajwa commenced with her acting career with the Punjabi movie Best of Luck in the year 2013. Since then the actor is working hard and keeps impressing her fans with her different looks on-screen. The Internet sensation has about 2.7 million followers on Image-sharing platform–Instagram which proves the diva to be her fans favourite. The hottie also showcased her stunning beauty by participating in Femina Miss India contest. Originally, she is an air hostess but later realised her passion and pursued acting as a career.

Some of her hit Punjabi movies are Sardaar Ji 2, Nikka Zaildar, Nikka Zaildar 2, Carry on Jatta 2, Manje Bistre and many more. Some of her future projects include Muklawa, Singham and Guduyan Patole which is likely to release on March 8, 2019.

