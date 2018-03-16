Popular Punjab pop star Daler Mehndi has been convicted in a human trafficking case. According to reports, Daler Mehndi has been found guilty of illegally sending people to abroad. Being convicted in 2003 case, Daler Mehndi is guilty of dropping three girls in San Francisco. The judgement has been pronounced by Patiala House Court.

Popular Punjab pop star Daler Mehndi has been convicted in a human trafficking case. According to reports, Daler Mehndi has been found guilty of illegally sending people to abroad. Being convicted in 2003 case, Daler Mehndi is guilty of dropping three girls in San Francisco. The judgement has been pronounced by Patiala House Court. The singer has been found guilty under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Daler Mehndi has been sentenced to 2-years in prison after being convicted in a 2003 human trafficking case by Patiala Court. Soon after Daler Mehndi was convicted for human trafficking case, he was granted bail. Speaking to media after being convicted, Mehndi said that he will appeal in higher court.

Going by reports, Singer Daler Mehndi was accused of sending people abroad illegally. The people who were sent abroad were disguised as members of his troupe and were also charged hefty passage money. Singer Daler Mehndi along with his brother Shamsher had been accused of illegally sending people abroad. They had taken two troupes in 1998 and 1999 which had 10 people who were later ‘dropped off’ illegally.

According to reports, Daler Mehndi had dropped off three girls illegally in the US when they went in the company of an actress while in 1999 during another troupe, they dropped three boys at New Jersey. During this time also, they went in the company of some other actors. The complainants had alleged that they were charged hefty passage money to help them migrate to the US but failed to do so. As part of the probe, Daler Mehndi office in Connaught Place was also raided were documents revealing passage money paid by people were seized.

