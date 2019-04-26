Mere Sunne Sunne Pair: Punjabi film Laung Laachi's title song Mere Sunne Sunne Pair has now crossed 750 million views on YouTube and fans are going gaga over it. The song features Ammy Virk, Neeru Bajwa, Amberdeep Singh. Watch the video song here.

Mere Sunne Sunne Pair: In a latest, Punjabi film Laung Laachi’s title song Mere Sunne Sunne Pair has now crossed 750 million views on YouTube and fans are going gaga over it. The film Laung Laachi featured Ammy Virk, Neeru Bajwa, Amberdeep Singh in the lead roles who are also seen in the song Mere Sunne Sunne Pair. Punjabi songs are some of the most popular worldwide and one can’t stop tapping his/her foot when while listening to Punjabi beats.

The song Mere Sunne Sunne Pair is one of the highest viewed songs which has taken the internet by storm. Apart from Laung Laachi’s title song, songs like Backbone, Lamborghini, are some of the hit Punjabi songs that one should not miss out in their playlists.

Here’s the video song Laung Lacchi that must not be missed by Punjabi song listeners.

