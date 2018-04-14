Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Chahal was quoted saying, "Some unidentified persons fired shots at Parmish Verma last night at Sector 91 in Mohali when he was returning home. As per the sources, both Parmish and his friend were rushed to the Fortis Hospital in Phase 8 and the singer is undergoing treatment.

Gaal Ni Kadni singer Parmish Verma was shot by an unidentified man on Saturday morning in Mohali, Punjab. According to police reports, the popular singer was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Mohali, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Chahal was quoted saying, “Some unidentified persons fired shots at Parmish last night at Sector 91 in Mohali when he was returning home. A bullet hit his leg.” As per sources, both Parmish and his friend were rushed to the Fortis Hospital in Phase 8 and the singer is currently placed in intensive care.

Punjabi singer Parmish Verma admitted to hospital after being shot at by some unidentified miscreants at 1:30 am today in Sector 91, Mohali. Police investigation underway #Punjab — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2018

As per reports, gangster Dilpreet Singh Dhahar is claiming to be behind the shooting that took place on Saturday morning while the popular Punjabi singer Parmish Verma was returning home. Dhalan uploaded a picture on his Facebook account holding a gun with another picture of Parmish Verma with cross drown in his picture.

He wrote, “Mein dilpreet singh dhahan sariya nu dasna chaunda k ajj parmish verma de goliya bazian apa mariya.. (Hangi maraj udo tan bada challenge karde cc ke full informartion ajeo jithe marji. Dekh le tu kida bach bach nikalda reha phr vv dhake charh he geya. Tenu keha cc gal man lae nai tahn direct milaa gaye ajj dekh pher mill he laaye aapa. Direct milna pher mehnga pe geya tenu ajj..Rehi gal hun suru hoi apni teh dekhde aw kithe tak mukdi..kite bhulekhe ch na rehi meinu kuj ho geya pata ni mukk gyi bhra he kamaye ajtakk haige mein. Ajj apni puja chale tu bach geya maran toh agli vaar hun dekhde a kiwe bnndi.. Teh hun tu soch loka diyan gallan ch aauna ja pher apne dimag toh km lena.”





