Punjabi songs: Laung Laachi starring Niru Bajwa has taken the internet by storm, the song has crossed more than 900 million views on YouTube. Yes, the first Official tittle track of the Punjabi movie Laung Laachi which stars Ammy Virk, Neeru Bajwa and Amberdeep Singh in lead roles has garnered a lot of attention for its melody and obviously Niru Bajwa’s charm. The film Laung Laachi was released on March 9 last year.

Punjabi songs have been a genre that is popular and loved all over the world. They are played at various parties, weddings, night clubs, pubs, etc. This year, several Punjabi songs have been released and some of the latest Punjabi Songs include ‘Faahe’ Sung By Gavy Aulakh, ‘Ajj Vi Chaunni Aah’ sung by Ninja and Tsunami released by T-Series on YouTube.

Punjabi song lovers can download these mp3 songs from various websites or even listen to them directly with installed apps such as Spotify and others. The Punjabi music industry is growing rapidly and one can’t stay away from its charm.

