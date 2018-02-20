Punjabi Singer is all to make his debut as a host for a show titled Yaaran Di No.1 Yari. The show will be featuring 10 episodes in total and the stars like Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Jordan Sandhu, Jassie Gill, Babbal Rai, Wadali Brothers, Maninder Buttar and Shivjot will also be invited as a guest.

Punjabi singer Ammy Virk has gained popularity worldwide. His songs have topped chartbusters and now he is surely in demand of top-notch filmmakers in the Punjabi film industry. The singer-turned-actor is all set to launch himself as a host. That’s correct! Just like we have seen Bollywood celebrities answering questions about themselves and others on television, Punjabi industry is going to witness something similar. If the news doing the rounds is to be believed, Ammy is going to be the host of a show titled Yaaran Di No.1 Yari which will be airing on Pitaara TV a local television channel in Punjab.

Talking about the concept of the show, Ammy shared, “The show will be reflecting the bond of friendship between the famous artists of our industry. I will be the one to ask the question about the kind of bond they share. I am sure it will be fun for the viewers as well as for us.” The first guests of the show are expected to be Sharry Maan and Parmish Verma. Ammy has assured that there will be many more fun-filled episodes down the line. When questioned about getting into multiple jobs, Ammy replied, “It is always better to have various variety of work, otherwise we all get bored of doing one thing continuously.

If I started as a singer I don’t have to be singing for the rest of my life. And same goes for acting and other stuff.” The singer was then asked about his short-tempered nature. The Bambukat actor replies, “I know I am not perfect. Nobody is. There are lessons that we all learn and that’s how we improve. I am on the same page.” The show will be featuring 10 episodes in total and the stars like Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Jordan Sandhu, Jassie Gill, Babbal Rai, Wadali Brothers, Maninder Buttar and Shivjot will also be invited as a guest.