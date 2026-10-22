Pushkar Dhami Calls Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh ‘Good Friends’, Seeks To End Row Over Minister’s On-Stage Confrontation

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has sought to defuse the controversy surrounding singer Daler Mehndi’s on-stage confrontation with state minister Subodh Uniyal, saying he will speak to Mehndi and his brother, Mika Singh, whom he described as his “good friends”. Dhami also suggested that public pressure may have influenced the minister’s actions during the event.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, October 22, Dhami said the matter should now be put to rest. He maintained that Uttarakhand respects artists and said Uniyal had clarified that he was unaware of Mehndi’s health condition at the time of the incident.

“I believe the minister must have been under pressure from the public at that time. The minister himself has stated that he was unaware that Daler Mehndi was unwell,” Dhami said.

The chief minister added that he would speak to both singers to address the issue, which has drawn criticism from members of the entertainment industry and prompted Mika to seek an apology from the minister.

What Happened Between Daler Mehndi And Subodh Uniyal?

The controversy began on October 18, when Mehndi was performing at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri, Uttarakhand. During the cultural programme, Uniyal walked onto the stage, interrupted the performance and questioned the singer’s ability to perform, alleging that he was under the influence of alcohol. Videos of the exchange subsequently went viral.

Uniyal later defended his actions, saying Mehndi appeared disoriented and was unable to stand properly. He also claimed that the singer was lip-syncing and argued that he should have declined the invitation if he was unwell. The minister said Rs 35 lakh had been offered for the performance. These claims have not independently established that Mehndi was intoxicated.

Mika Singh Demands An Apology From The Minister

Mika Singh publicly defended his brother and demanded an apology from Uniyal. He maintained that Daler Mehndi does not consume alcohol and criticised the decision to reprimand a senior artist in front of an audience. Mika also appealed to Dhami to look into the minister’s conduct.

The controversy has also drawn reactions from actors Anupam Kher and Rajpal Yadav, who questioned the public treatment of the singer. Meanwhile, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dhami, urging them to ensure that concerns about an artist’s health or performance are handled with sensitivity and discretion.

Dhami’s latest remarks signal an attempt to bring the dispute to a close, although Mika’s demand for an apology has kept the issue in the spotlight. The chief minister has said he intends to speak to both brothers; no outcome of those conversations has been confirmed in the available reports.