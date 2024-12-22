Pushpa 2 Star Allu Arjun Appeals Fans To ‘Express Feelings Responsibly’ After Sandhya Threatre Tragedy

Allu Arjun was arrested but released the next day after being granted bail by the Telangana High Court upon furnishing a Rs50,000 bond.

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has urged his fans to express their feelings responsibly and refrain from using abusive language or behaviour. He stressed the importance of maintaining decorum and avoiding conflicts both online and offline.

Taking to X, he posted a message to his fans: “I appeal to all my fans to express their feelings responsibly, as always, and not resort to any kind of abusive language or behaviour both online and offline.”

He added, “If someone misrepresenting themselves as my fan using fake IDs and profiles indulges in abusive posts, strong action will be taken against them. I request my fans to avoid engaging with such posts.”

On December 4, Allu Arjun attended the premiere of his movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. A massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the star. The situation escalated when Arjun waved to fans from the sunroof of his vehicle, leading to the tragic death of a woman named Revathi in the ensuing chaos.

Arrest of Allu Arjun

Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested but released the next day after being granted bail by the Telangana High Court upon furnishing a Rs50,000 bond.

During a press conference on Saturday evening, he addressed allegations blaming him for the Sandhya Theatre tragedy at the Pushpa 2 premiere.

The Pushpa actor described the incident as “very unfortunate” and said there had been “a lot of misinformation” and “character assassination” against him.

“It is a very unfortunate incident. It is completely an accident. My condolences to the family. I am monitoring the condition of the child (who was hospitalised) every hour. His condition is improving, which is a relief. There is a lot of misinformation and false allegations. I don’t want to blame any department or politician. My character is being assassinated,” Arjun told the media, referring to the Sandhya Theatre stampede on December 4, which claimed one life and injured a child.

He added, “I’m getting hourly updates about the child’s condition. The good thing is, he’s showing improvement, and that’s a relief amidst this tragedy.”

Responding to allegations from some politicians, Arjun stated, “I am not blaming anyone. There is a lot of misinformation and false allegations due to miscommunication. I don’t want to blame any department, political leader, or government. I am grateful to the government for the ticket price hike. I just want to clarify that there is a lot of misinformation about what happened that day.”

“It’s humiliating and amounts to character assassination. You have seen me for the past 20 years—can I ever speak or behave in such a manner? There’s a lot of wrong information being spread. For the past 15 days, I’ve been sitting alone, reflecting, and not attending events or functions. I worked hard on this movie for three years, but I haven’t even watched it in a theatre yet. Watching my films in theatres is a learning experience for me, but this incident has kept me isolated, consoling myself that I wasn’t directly involved in what happened. I deeply apologise for the tragedy,” the actor said.

Revanth Reddy Criticises Allu Arjun

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy alleged in the Assembly that the police had denied permission for any event at Sandhya Theatre due to safety concerns. Despite the warnings, Allu Arjun attended the premiere and caused chaos by climbing onto his car’s roof and conducting a roadshow at RTC X Road.

“Akbaruddin Owaisi submitted a request to the Chikkadpally police station on December 2 to make arrangements for the cast and crew of Pushpa 2 attending Sandhya Theatre on December 4. On December 3, the Chikkadpally Circle Inspector rejected the request in writing, citing safety concerns as the theatre is located in a crowded area with only one entry and exit point. The police stated they would be unable to control the situation if things went awry,” Reddy said.

He further added, “Yet, the hero came to watch the movie the next day, climbed onto his car’s roof, and conducted a roadshow at RTC X Road. Following the stampede, the ACP approached him to ask him to leave and regain control of the mob. Initially, the actor refused, stating he would leave after finishing the movie. The DCP then intervened, asking him to leave or face arrest, as two people had already fallen outside. Even while leaving, he again came out of the car roof and conducted another roadshow.”

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi also criticised Allu Arjun for the Sandhya Theatre tragedy, alleging that the actor displayed “irresponsible behaviour” during the screening of Pushpa 2, which resulted in the woman’s death.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s latest release, Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is breaking box office records.

