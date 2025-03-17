Home
Monday, March 17, 2025
  Pushpa 3 Confirmed! Allu Arjun's Blockbuster Franchise To Return In 2028

Pushpa 3 Confirmed! Allu Arjun’s Blockbuster Franchise To Return In 2028

Pushpa 3: The Rampage confirmed! Producer Ravi Shankar announces Allu Arjun’s next film in the franchise, set for a 2028 release after his ongoing projects.

Pushpa 3 Confirmed! Allu Arjun’s Blockbuster Franchise To Return In 2028


In an exciting announcement for fans of the Pushpa franchise, Mythri Movie Makers producer Ravi Shankar has officially confirmed that Pushpa 3: The Rampage is in the works. The third installment of the highly successful action series, led by Allu Arjun, is expected to hit screens worldwide in 2028.

Pushpa 3: The Rampage Is On!

Speaking at a media event, Ravi Shankar revealed the timeline for the film, explaining that both Allu Arjun and director Sukumar are currently tied up with other projects.

“Allu Arjun is working on two films, one with director Atlee Kumar and another with Trivikram Srinivas. These will take about two years to complete. Meanwhile, Sukumar is directing Ram Charan’s next film, which will also take around two years. Once they are free, we will begin work on Pushpa 3,” he stated.

The production team is determined to avoid delays similar to those experienced in previous installments, ensuring a quicker turnaround for Pushpa 3. “We won’t delay things this time. We aim to bring the film to audiences by 2028,” added Ravi Shankar.

Allu Arjun Calls Pushpa an Emotion

Earlier this year, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule hosted a grand Thank You meet to celebrate its massive box office success. At the event, Allu Arjun shared his deep connection with the franchise.

“For me, Pushpa is not just a film; it’s a five-year journey, an emotion. I dedicate all the efforts and success of the film to my fans and my army. Thank you for your love and support—I promise to make you even more proud,” said the superstar.

A Record-Breaking Franchise

The Pushpa series began with Pushpa: The Rise in December 2021, which shattered box office records and turned Allu Arjun into a pan-India sensation. The sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, released in December last year and continued the franchise’s dominance. With Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil playing pivotal roles, the films have set new standards for action-packed storytelling in Indian cinema.

With Pushpa 3: The Rampage now officially confirmed, fans eagerly await the next chapter of the gripping saga.

