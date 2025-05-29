‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually Assaulted Her Multiple Times

Using the pseudonym "Mia" to protect her identity, she described the alleged assaults as the “most traumatizing, worst experience” of her life.

An ex-employee of Sean “Diddy” Combs delivered a tearful testimony in a Manhattan courtroom, recounting several alleged instances of sexual abuse by the music mogul.

Using the pseudonym “Mia” to protect her identity, she described the alleged assaults as the “most traumatizing, worst experience” of her life.

Mia Claims She Was Sexually Assaulted by Sean Combs Multiple Times

Mia, the second woman to testify against Diddy following Cassie’s explosive statements, alleged that the 55-year-old music executive sexually assaulted her on more than one occasion.

She testified that Combs once forced her to have sex while she was asleep and, on another occasion, compelled her to perform oral sex. Mia also recounted incidents where he threw a bucket of ice on her and slammed her arm in a door.

Mia: He had his… Uh… Pen*s out and he grabbed my head and (cries) and put it in

AUSA: Mr. Combs took his pen*s out and put it in your mouth?

Mia: Yes. I was frozen. I didn’t do anything. I just (sobs)

AUSA: How did you feel?

Mia: Like trash. Scared and ashamed — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) May 29, 2025

Why Mia Stayed Silent Until Now

In a deeply emotional moment, Mia admitted she had never shared her experiences until speaking to federal investigators. “I was going to die with this,” she told the jury. She said fear of retaliation and Combs’s power in the industry kept her silent. “I didn’t want to lose everything I worked so hard for,” she added.

Describing her working conditions, Mia said life under Diddy was unpredictable. While he sometimes offered guidance, he would also berate and humiliate her for minor errors. She described going without sleep for five days straight while being kept awake by prescription drugs just to keep up with the job’s demands.

Mia testified that she was required to stay at Combs’s residences in Los Angeles, Miami, and New York. She said she was not allowed to leave without permission or lock her door. “This is my house. No one locks the doors,” Combs allegedly told her.

Mia supported Cassie’s earlier testimony by recounting instances of Combs’s alleged violence against his former partner. She claimed she witnessed Cassie with black eyes, bruises, and swollen lips. The two women reportedly became close friends during their time working for Combs and remain in contact.

Terrifying Incident at a Private Island and the Cannes Festival

One chilling account involved Mia and Cassie fleeing Combs during a trip to a private island in Turks and Caicos. They attempted to escape using paddle boards, fearing for their safety. Mia also described witnessing Combs digging his nails into Cassie’s skin during the Cannes Film Festival in 2012.

As the trial continues, Combs’s mother, Janice Combs, and his sons, King Combs and Quincy Brown, have been present in court. Defense attorneys have conceded Diddy may have acted violently at times but deny any involvement in sex trafficking or racketeering activities.

Mia is the second of three women set to testify. The third woman, referred to as “Jane,” is also expected to share her experience involving so-called “freak offs.” Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges including sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and coercing others into prostitution.