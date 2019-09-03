PV Sindhu biopic: Deepika Padukone is currently busy shooting for her films like Chhapaak and 84. Recently, badminton champion PV Sindhu expressed her views and revealed that she wants Deepika Padukone to play her role in her biopic.

PV Sindhu biopic: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is among the most talented stars who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her stylish attires and phenomenal acting skills. The hottie is also the daughter of International badminton player Prakash Padukone and she herself is a national level player of badminton. Recently, the reports revealed that badminton player PV Sindhu wants Deepika Padukone to step into her shoes in her biopic.

In an interview, the actor revealed that she definitely wants Deepika Padukone to play her role. She further added that Deepika Padukone is a phenomenal actor and knows hows to play the game well as she is a national level player. She further said that she wants Deepika to recreate her recent won on the screens.

Reports also reveal that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar might also appear in the film in the role of PV Sindhu’s coach Pullela Gopichand. Currently, Sindhu is preparing to get a gold medal in Olympics 2020 and will soon make the entire nation proud with her talent internationally.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has just finished shooting for her last film Chhapaak, based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and is bankrolled by Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar under the banners of Fox Star Studios. The film will hit the silver screens on January 10, 2020.

Deepika Padukone will also appear on Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83 and will play the role of Ranveer Singh’s on-screen wife. This will be Ranveer Singh and Deepika’s first collaboration after their wedding and fans are much excited to watch the couple on big screens. Talking about the film, it is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup and narrates the entire story of India’s victory in the team. Deepika Padukone is best known for hit films like Cocktail, Love Aaj Kal, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Piku and Bajiroa Mastani.

