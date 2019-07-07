Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who had earlier procured the rights of making a biopic on PV Sindhu, is currently planning to begin with the shoot of the film by the end of 2019. Read the entire details here–

Earlier in 2017 reports suggested that Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has procured the rights for the biopic on badminton player Pusarla Venkata Sindhu ( PV Sindhu), however, there were no such reports about its shoot for the last two years. Recently, the reports revealed that Sonu is planning to begin with the shoot of the film in the year-end. Sonu revealed that the biggest challenge behind making the biopic is writing the script and casting.

As per the recent buzz, the script of the film is all ready and the team is all set to take the work of the film forward. In an interview, Sonu revealed that it is very difficult to narrate the story of a sports person like PV Sindhu and at the same time do justice with the story. He also revealed that it is a big responsibility to narrate a story based on anyone’s life correctly.

Talking about Sindhu’s involvement, she is much excited about the film and is very involved in the project. Sonu said that he had met her coach Pullela Gopichand and her father PV Ramana. He also said that the writers have also met her and have spent time with her family so many times. All this has actually helped the writers in the research work as well as add more feelings and emotions to the script.

Sonu also revealed that he will be featuring a leading lady who knows how to play the Badminton well. He revealed that it is impossible to train an actor until the extent of a sports person’s level. Some time back, there were reports that Deepika Padukone might be approached for the biopic, however, nothing is confirmed yet.

