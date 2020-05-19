This won’t be wrong to say that housebound people are finding ways to entertain themselves during this pandemic. From social media to OTT platforms, all these have become hubs as people are spending hours watching their favorite shows. Reports reveal that due to lockdown, the viewership of all these OTT platforms like Voot, Hotstar, ALT Balaji, Netflix, and Amazon Prime have increased with the list of new subscribers. Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja revealed that in usual time all these OTT platforms had to spend a lot on advertisements but now, the scenarios have completely changed as they no longer need ads.

Another step that has added in the demand of these platforms is filmmakers and producers opting for OTT platforms for releasing the films directly eliminating the theatre release due to lockdown. After Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo, even the makers of Shakuntala Devi starring Vidya Balan in leads, have decided to release the film on OTT. All this has left all the theatres owners in trouble. Reacting on the same subject recently, PVR’s CEO Kamal Gyanchandani has urged the producers and the filmmakers to hold and postpone the release of some crucial films amid the pandemic.

He added that though many producers have gone ahead in releasing the film directly on OTT platforms, in a conference call, he revealed that PVR will no longer release any film which has already been streamed on an OTT platform. Not just this, other multiplex owners like INOX, Carnival Cinemas also expressed their disappointment with producers releasing films directly in OTT.

This won’t be wrong to say that all these multiplex owners are suffering majorly due to the nationwide lockdown. Now, with the extension of lockdown, the theatres will remain shut till May 31.

