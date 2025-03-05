Home
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  'Pyaar Aata Hai Teaser': Ishaan Khatter & Tara Sutaria Teamed Up For Shreya Ghoshal's Romantic Song

‘Pyaar Aata Hai Teaser’: Ishaan Khatter & Tara Sutaria Teamed Up For Shreya Ghoshal’s Romantic Song

Tara Sutaria and Ishaan Khatter have teamed up for the upcoming music video Pyaar Aata Hai. The two also dropped the first look from the music video on Instagram. The short clip featured the talented stars as lovebirds.

'Pyaar Aata Hai Teaser': Ishaan Khatter & Tara Sutaria Teamed Up For Shreya Ghoshal's Romantic Song

Pyaar Aata hai Song Teaser


Tara Sutaria and Ishaan Khatter have teamed up for the upcoming music video ‘Pyaar Aata Hai.’ The two also dropped the first look from the music video on Instagram. The short clip featured the talented stars as lovebirds.

Pyaar Aata Hai Teaser Out

The teaser video showed Tara and Ishaan romancing each other amid snow-capped mountains. Further, the soothing voices of Shreya Ghoshal and Rito Riba were extra add-ons to make it the love anthem of the year. Dropping the teaser, Tara wrote, “A little glimpse of love, a spark before the fire.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Moreover, the teaser opened with the two actors sitting by a lake with their backs facing the camera. Soon, they are seen embracing each other, perfectly capturing the essence of love and togetherness. Adding to the dreamy appeal for visual delight is the snowy landscape and a dreamy gradient of blues and whites at the top.

Meanwhile, the side note read, “Every love story has a beginning. And ours starts tomorrow!”. Produced by Anshul Garg under Play DMF, the song’s first look was unveiled on Tuesday.

Work Front

On the work front, Ishaan Khatter will next be seen in Netflix’s web series, The Royals. Apart from Khatter, the show also features Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar and Chunky Panday in key roles.

Last year in August, Netflix India announced the cast of the show with a clip on YouTube. It opens with doors to large palace gates. Then, we are introduced to Khatter’s character, who is dressed in a sherwani. Bhumi then enters the scene and greets the camera with a bright smile. The show promises a royal romance of sorts. Zeenat Aman and Sakshi Tanwar also play key roles in the show.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the eight-part series will be released shortly on Netflix. On the other hand, Tara Sutaria was last seen in the OTT release Apurva.

Filed under

Pyaar Aata Hai Song Teaser Shreya Ghoshal Song

