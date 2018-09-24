The most-loved and awaited franchise Pyaar Ka Punchnama will soon be back with a bang as the third instalment of the film is being planned titled as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3. The lead actor and the Bollywood beauty Nushrat Bharucha has revealed some shocking facts about the third installment that will definitely raise the excitement level among the audience. See what this diva has to say

Nushrat Bharucha, who rose to fame from Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, has been grabbing a lot of attention since the start of her career for the off-beat movies she takes up. The gorgeous diva is currently garnering praises for her last blockbuster hit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which even entered the Rs 100 crore club at the box-office. In the film, Nushrat played the role of sweety which was a very complex character and after this splendid performance of her, she was flooded with appreciation.

The most loved sequel by the youngsters, Pyaar Ka Punchmana is all set to be back with the 3rd franchise, Pyaar Ka Punchmana 3 and the fans can’t wait to see it in theatres. When Nushrat was recently asked about the third instalment of this entertaining package Pyaar Ka Punchmana, she revealed many interesting details about it.

Reportedly, while talking about Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3, the beautiful actor said in her latest interview with a leading daily that this part will be the most exciting for her as she is told that the third instalment will be picturised from the girl’s perspective. Expressing her excitement she said that she will be able to take a revenge finally. This news has already created a lot of buzz for the movie even before its official announcement. The actor also added that the script for the movie or the other things are not finalized until now and she has no clue about when will the movie release.

On the work front, The pretty lady is gearing to start shooting for her upcoming film Turram Khan opposite Rajkummar Rao in November. Turram Khan, her latest project will be a social comedy that will give the small-town touch of Uttar Pradesh and will be shot there. As per the reports, the movie will be directed by filmmakers Shahid and Hansal Mehta, whereas it will be produced by Ajay Devgn along with Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

