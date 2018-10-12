The #MeToo movement has gained momentum in India after Tanushree Dutta's accusation against veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment. This encouraged a lot of celebrities to come up and share their ordeals. Pyaar Ka Punchnama director Luv Ranjan is the latest celebrity to be accused of sexual harassment. An anonymous female actor shared her ordeal and accused Luv Ranjan of sexual misconduct in an interview. Here's what we know:

The Me Too movement that gained momentum in India after Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment, is encouraging a lot of celebrities to come up and share their ordeals. After Alok Nath, Subhash Ghai and Piyush Mishra, Luv Ranjan has joined the league. The director of the famous monologue movie, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, has been accused by an unnamed female actor of sexual misconduct.

The actor has chosen to keep her identity anonymous. In an interaction with Mid-Day, the girl said that when she was auditioning for Pyaar Ka Punchnaama, Luv asked her if she masturbates or not and this inappropriate question made her feel very uncomfortable. Leaving everything to the imagination, the actor said that she was 24 years old then and it was the year 2010. She had been a part of two big movies as a supporting actor, opposite well-known actors but she was still struggling.

The actor was called by Vicky Sadana for the audition, who was a casting director for the movie. The dress code was a short skirt and a tight top, which the actor did not have a problem with. On the audition day, there were 7-8 girls present and nobody was given any dialogues to prepare for acting so everyone thought it to be a look test.

ALSO READ: Helicopter Eela movie review: Kajol-starrer fails to live up to expectations

While opening up about the tragic experience, she said that she felt really uncomfortable in the Bikini test. The cinematographer along with the director Luv Ranjan was sitting in the room and calling girls one by one. The anonymous actor exclaimed that the girl who went before her came out with a pale look and ran away. When her turn came, Luv told her about the kissing and bikini scene in the movie and asked if she was okay to do it, on which she responded positively.

The unnamed actor said that other than the uncomfortable bikini test that happened later, Luv asked her to strip down to her panties and bra on the day of audition saying that he needs to check whether she needs to lose weight or not. The helmer tried convincing her for the same saying that it will not get recorded and that the cinematographer would also leave the room.

ALSO READ: #MeToo: Piyush Mishra accused of objectionable behaviour by fangirl

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety direct0r asked her some extremely objectionable questions including if she masturbates or not and has she used a condom in past etc. He gave a lame excuse for the same saying that by drawing her experiences, he would get to know her well and would be able to help her.

Luv Ranjan also asked a little about her family background and schooling which made her feel a little comfortable. But then, again started asking extremely personal questions like if she was a virgin. After this, he tried convincing her for the conversation saying that its okay to talk as they are adults.

The actor got really traumatised by the incident and settled abroad. Now that she has come up with her ordeal publically, Luv Ranjan has denied all the accusations saying that its all absurd and he is completely willing to face any legitimate inquiry.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More