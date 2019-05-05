Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani actors Vahbiz Dorabjee and Vivian Dsena met on the set of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani serial and got hitched in 2013 after a brief period of courtship. They announced their separation in 2016. Amid the divorce rumors, Vahbiz Dorabjee has accused ex-husband of domestic violence.

One of the most adorable couples of the soap opera industry Vahbiz Dorabjee and Vivian Dsena are in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. The sweethearts have decided to call it quits and have decided to go their own separate ways. However, during their divorce proceedings, one shocking information has come forward and that is Vahbiz Dorabjee has accused her husband Vivian Dsena for domestic violence. The pair had met on the sets of Pyaar Ki Ye Ek Kahaani in 2013 and announced their separation in 2016. The couple has been living separately since then and their divorce was a shock for their fans.

As per reports, Vahbiz Dorabjee has filed for divorce because of domestic violence among many other reasons. According to her statement, she was abused physically by Vivian Dsena and was forced to file for divorce. A few days ago amid the divorce and alimony headlines, Vahbiz Dorabjee took to her official Instagram handle to share her views on the topic and wrote a heartfelt note for people questioning her judgment and her feelings. She wrote To the people who are concerned about my divorce. I am tired of being questioned and judged for the said demand and said that have you ever found yourself at a juncture in life and said why and why me? Have you gone through the darkest of days and asked why is this happening to me?

For the ones who don’t know the duo, Vahbiz Dorabjee and Vivian Dsena met on the sets of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and made things official in 2013 after a brief period of dating. After a few years of marriage, problems started coming up in their marital life and since 2016 they are living separately, since then a lot of speculative stories have emerged about the couple but Vivian revealed that Vahbiz were facing compatibility issues.

