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Home > Entertainment News > Pyaar Prema Kalyanam Review: Saanve Megghana Shines In A Glossy Love Story That Wants To Challenge Gender Roles

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam Review: Saanve Megghana Shines In A Glossy Love Story That Wants To Challenge Gender Roles

Elan’s Pyaar Prema Kalyanam starts with an intriguing question: what happens when a newlywed woman refuses to leave her home after marriage? The Netflix Tamil rom-com attempts to turn that premise into a conversation about marriage, gender roles and domestic expectations, but its promising ideas are often diluted by broad humour and an overly safe approach.

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam (Photo:X)
Pyaar Prema Kalyanam (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-08-21 18:22 IST

Directed by Elan, Pyaar Prema Kalyanam opens on an arresting note. Newly married Pavi (Saanve Megghana) is expected to leave for her husband’s home, as tradition dictates. Instead, she suddenly gets out of the car and runs away, leaving Elan (played by Elan) scrambling after her. The film then goes back to explain how the couple met, fell in love and reached their wedding day, without ever having a serious conversation about where they would actually live.

That omission becomes the film’s central conflict. Pavi has built a life around her family, work and identity, while Elan assumes marriage will naturally mean that she moves into his household. The idea is especially relevant in a society where women are still frequently expected to leave behind their homes, routines, and ambitions after marriage.

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Saanve Megghana Is The Film’s Strongest Link

The film works best when it stays close to Pavi and her emotional journey. Saanve brings an assured, grounded quality to the character, making Pavi’s determination feel less like a cinematic rebellion and more like a woman protecting a life she has spent years building.

Elan, meanwhile, is deliberately portrayed as less capable. When he eventually becomes a househusband, the film attempts to reverse familiar gender roles and ask whether men are judged differently when they perform domestic work. There are some genuinely amusing ideas here, but the writing frequently turns them into broad jokes. At times, Pyaar Prema Kalyanam seems unsure whether it wants to challenge traditional gender expectations or simply use them for comedy.

A Gender Conversation That Plays It Too Safe

This is ultimately where the film loses some of its bite. Domestic work, masculinity and the expectations placed on married women are potentially rich subjects, but several scenes treat the reversal of traditional roles almost like a novelty. The film’s intentions are clearly progressive, yet its treatment is often too glossy and convenient to leave a lasting impact.

Still, Pyaar Prema Kalyanam has enough charm, a likeable lead performance and an accessible premise to work as an easy weekend watch. It may not completely deliver on the weight of the questions it raises, but it does attempt to start a conversation about what marriage should — and should not, demand from women.

Pyaar Prema Kalyanam is currently streaming on Netflix.

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Pyaar Prema Kalyanam Review: Saanve Megghana Shines In A Glossy Love Story That Wants To Challenge Gender Roles
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Pyaar Prema Kalyanam Review: Saanve Megghana Shines In A Glossy Love Story That Wants To Challenge Gender Roles

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Pyaar Prema Kalyanam Review: Saanve Megghana Shines In A Glossy Love Story That Wants To Challenge Gender Roles
Pyaar Prema Kalyanam Review: Saanve Megghana Shines In A Glossy Love Story That Wants To Challenge Gender Roles
Pyaar Prema Kalyanam Review: Saanve Megghana Shines In A Glossy Love Story That Wants To Challenge Gender Roles
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