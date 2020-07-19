Pyar Tune Kya Kiya and Road director Rajat Mukharjee died on Sunday in Jaipur. As per the reports, he was suffering from some kidney-related issues from a long time.

Rajat Mukharjee, the Bollywood director, died on Sunday morning. Films made in his direction include Pyar Tune Kya Kiya and Road. His death news sent shockwaves across the industry. Actors took it to twitter to express their condolences. As per reports, Rajat Mukharjee was suffering from an illness for a long time. He also directed the film Love in Nepal.

The director was in his late 50s. He had close relations with many actors and directors in the industry. Rajat Mukharjee was in Jaipur when he died. He had some kidney-related problems for a really long time. He is survived by a brother, wife and his mother.

His friend Manoj Bajpayee shared the news of his death on Twitter. Manoj wrote that his friend and director of the movie Road, Rajat Mukharjee passed away on Sunday morning in Jaipur. Bajpayee also wrote that he died after fighting a long battle with his illness. He went on to write that he still couldn’t believe that they’ll never meet or discuss work ever again. Also, he wished for Rajat Mukharjee to stay happy wherever he is.

Also read: Threatened for refusing Sultan, felt like shaving off my head and leaving: Kangana Ranaut

My friend and director of Road ,Rajat Mukherjee passed away in the early hours today in Jaipur after a long battle with illness!!! Rest in peace Rajat !!Still can’t believe that we will never meet or discuss our work ever again.khush reh jaha bhi reh.🙏🙏🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 19, 2020

Also read: Vyjayanthi Movies announces historic pairing of Prabhas and Deepika for their next!

Anubhav Sinha tweeted that his another friend has gone too soon. The director of Pyar Tune Kya Kiya and Road was dealing with multiple health situations from the past few months in Jaipur.

Hansal Mehta also tweeted that he just got the news of the passing of his dear friend. He mentioned that the director of Pyr Tune Kya Kiya and Road was his friend from his early days of struggle in the industry in Mumbai. Mehta shared that they had many meals and consumed bottles of Old Monk together. He wrote that they’ll consume many more in other world and wrote that he will miss Rajat Mukharjee.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister reminisces actor’s personal life with a special video, watch

Another friend gone too soon. Director Rajat Mukherjee (Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Road). He was dealing with multiple health situations past few months in Jaipur. Go well mate. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 19, 2020

Just got news about the passing away of a dear friend. Rajat Mukherjee director of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road was a friend from our early, early struggles in Bombay. Many meals, many bottles of Old Monk consumed. Many more to consume in another world. Will miss you dear friend. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 19, 2020

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App