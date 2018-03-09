Pyarelal Wadali, one of the brothers from the iconic sufi set Wadali Brothers, left for the heavenly abode on Friday in Amritsar due to a cardiac arrest. With blockbuster songs like Aye Rangrez Mere (Tanu Weds Manu) and Ik Tu Hi Tu Hi (Mausam), Wadali brothers carved out a niche for themselves with their love for sufi music. As the shocking news jolted the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter account to mourn the demise of the singing maestro and tweeted, “Saddened by the demise of Shri Pyarelal Wadali. His renditions attained great popularity globally. His work will continue to draw people towards the joys of Sufi music. May his soul rest in peace: PM”

Punjabi singer Daler Mehendi lauded the legendary singer for taking Punjabi literature and music to newer heights and tweeted, “Punjab De Shahenshah singer #PyarelalWadali Ji who took the Punjabi literature and music to highest levels across the globe leaves this world today. May his soul RIP.  What water is to fish #WadaliBrothers is to Punjab.#Respect #RIP #LegendarySufiSinger.” Bollywood singer Shaan paid an emotional tribute to the Wadali brothers and tweeted, “Tu mane ya na mane dildara…” kaise maan le… What an amazing artist… and was still in full form ..‘Wadali Brothers’ ki Jodi Adhoori reh gayi .. very sad to hear this … “

Wadali Brothers believed in the Sufi tradition deeply. They considered themselves as a medium through which the preaching of great saints is passed on to others. They have never indulged commercially and firmly believed in singing freely as homage to the divine one. They did not feel very comfortable in using electronic gadgets in their music, and stressed on Alap and Taans. We wish all the strength for Ustad Puranchand Wadali and their family. May Ustad Pyarelal Wadali rest in peace!

