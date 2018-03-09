After the saddening demise of Pyarelal Wadali, one of the iconic sufi set Wadali Brothers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his condolences on his official Twitter handle. In the tweet, PM Modi tweeted that the singing maestro's renditions attained global fame and his work will continue to draw people towards the joys of Sufi music.

Pyarelal Wadali's work will continue to draw people towards the joys of Sufi music: PM Modi on singer's demise

Pyarelal Wadali, one of the brothers from the iconic sufi set Wadali Brothers, left for the heavenly abode on Friday in Amritsar due to a cardiac arrest. With blockbuster songs like Aye Rangrez Mere (Tanu Weds Manu) and Ik Tu Hi Tu Hi (Mausam), Wadali brothers carved out a niche for themselves with their love for sufi music. As the shocking news jolted the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter account to mourn the demise of the singing maestro and tweeted, “Saddened by the demise of Shri Pyarelal Wadali. His renditions attained great popularity globally. His work will continue to draw people towards the joys of Sufi music. May his soul rest in peace: PM”

Saddened by the demise of Shri Pyarelal Wadali. His renditions attained great popularity globally. His work will continue to draw people towards the joys of Sufi music. May his soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 9, 2018

Punjabi singer Daler Mehendi lauded the legendary singer for taking Punjabi literature and music to newer heights and tweeted, “Punjab De Shahenshah singer #PyarelalWadali Ji who took the Punjabi literature and music to highest levels across the globe leaves this world today. May his soul RIP. What water is to fish #WadaliBrothers is to Punjab.#Respect #RIP #LegendarySufiSinger.” Bollywood singer Shaan paid an emotional tribute to the Wadali brothers and tweeted, “Tu mane ya na mane dildara…” kaise maan le… What an amazing artist… and was still in full form ..‘Wadali Brothers’ ki Jodi Adhoori reh gayi .. very sad to hear this … “

Also Read: Jashn-E-Talat: A unique event curated in memory of the legendary singer and actor Talat Mahmood

Punjab De Shahenshah singer #PyarelalWadali Ji who took the Punjabi literature and music to highest levels across the globe leaves this world today. May his soul RIP.

What water is to fish #WadaliBrothers is to Punjab.#Respect #RIP #LegendarySufiSinger pic.twitter.com/6lUKXWBlwN — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) March 9, 2018

“Tu mane ya na mane dildara…” kaise maan le… What an amazing artist… and was still in full form ..‘Wadali Brothers’ ki Jodi Adhoori reh gayi .. very sad to hear this … https://t.co/FBtp83NeqB — Shaan (@singer_shaan) March 9, 2018

Wadali Brothers believed in the Sufi tradition deeply. They considered themselves as a medium through which the preaching of great saints is passed on to others. They have never indulged commercially and firmly believed in singing freely as homage to the divine one. They did not feel very comfortable in using electronic gadgets in their music, and stressed on Alap and Taans. We wish all the strength for Ustad Puranchand Wadali and their family. May Ustad Pyarelal Wadali rest in peace!

Sad day for the music industry and music lovers !! #PyareLalWadali ji is no more with us..may his soul rest in peace 🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/y1kncGQ0Zb — Richa Sharma (@TheRichaSharma) March 9, 2018

My condolences on the passing away of Sufi Singer, #PyareLalWadali ji of the famed Wadali brothers. He was not just an acclaimed singer, but an extremely gentle human being. Prayers for his family, friends and countless music lovers. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/9Sl9w3q3Cd — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 9, 2018

Wadali brothers have charmed us with their earthy mix of mystical Sufi poetry and energetic qawwalis, and an endearing sense of humour. Sad to hear of the passing of the younger one, Pyarelal. RIP #PyareLalWadali https://t.co/Si7TPPcubE — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) March 9, 2018

A sad moment for the Sufi music world and a personal loss. Have many fond memories of #PyarelalWadali, the younger of the Wadali Brothers fame. His sudden demise has left us all aggrieved. I’ve asked the administration to ensure ceremonial honour for his cremation. pic.twitter.com/4TNvq83mgO — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 9, 2018

The music world has lost another gem. I have always admired the work of Wadali Brothers and was privileged to watch them perform live. We will all miss your voice and music #PyarelalWadali ji. May you rest in peace. 😞🙏 pic.twitter.com/4Cdf38iiaN — Shafqat Amanat Ali (@ShafqatAmanatA) March 9, 2018

One of the two #Sufi singing legends Ustad #PyareLalWadali who first sang in @AkashvaniAIR in 1975 & then rose to the top grade in de popular genre went to heaven this morning. V R with the bereaved in this hour of agony. He leaves us all distraught & Ustad Puran Chand, alone.😢 pic.twitter.com/Q3Rie9wDPD — Fayyaz Shehryar (@fsheheryar) March 9, 2018

A sad day for the world of music… can’t believe the legendary #PyareLalWadali ji is no more..

May God bless his soul.. His music will always remain alive 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/CedVODt4jd — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) March 9, 2018

Demise of the legendary #PyarelalWadali has left a void in Sufi music. His passion & glory will inspire generations to come. -Sg https://t.co/hmQhKuCAE7 — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) March 9, 2018

Also Read: Here’s how Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘media manager’ Katrina Kaif is improving his photography game

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali reacts to Passive Euthanasia verdict; says when he made Guzaarish, there was plenty of hue and cry

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App