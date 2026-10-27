‘Qaatil Nahi, Aashiq Hoon’: Shah Rukh Khan’s KING Poster Unveils His Fierce, Romantic Side Ahead Of Christmas Release – Check It Out

KING New Poster: Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled a striking new poster of his upcoming action entertainer KING, adding to the buzz around the much-awaited film. Featuring the tagline, “Qaatil Nahi.. Aashiq Hoon…”, the poster presents the superstar in an intense avatar, with a rose between his lips and a fiery look in his eyes.

The latest reveal offers a glimpse of the film’s mix of action, attitude and romance. While the visual highlights SRK’s fierce screen presence, the rose and the tagline introduce a romantic edge to his character, leaving fans curious about what the film has in store.

KING is directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan on the action blockbuster Pathaan. The upcoming film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures and is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on December 24, 2026.

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Shah Rukh Khan’s KING Poster Hints At A Deadly Mix Of Action And Romance

The new poster stands out for its combination of a dangerous, intense look and a romantic visual cue. The tagline, “Qaatil Nahi.. Aashiq Hoon…”, adds intrigue to the character, suggesting a contrast between his fierce exterior and a possible romantic side. However, the makers have not revealed further details about the context behind the line.

The latest poster adds to the anticipation surrounding KING, which is among Shah Rukh Khan’s major upcoming theatrical releases. The film’s Christmas release date also places it in the year-end theatrical window, when big-ticket Bollywood films often aim to draw audiences to cinemas.

KING Release Date: When Will Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Hit Theatres?

Directed by Siddharth Anand, KING is scheduled to release worldwide on December 24, 2026, ahead of Christmas. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

Further details about the film’s storyline and the significance of the latest poster remain awaited. For now, the new look puts the spotlight on Shah Rukh Khan’s intense avatar and the intriguing tagline that accompanies it.