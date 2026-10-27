LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > ‘Qaatil Nahi, Aashiq Hoon’: Shah Rukh Khan’s KING Poster Unveils His Fierce, Romantic Side Ahead Of Christmas Release – Check It Out

‘Qaatil Nahi, Aashiq Hoon’: Shah Rukh Khan’s KING Poster Unveils His Fierce, Romantic Side Ahead Of Christmas Release – Check It Out

Shah Rukh Khan unveils a new KING poster featuring the tagline “Qaatil Nahi.. Aashiq Hoon…”. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action entertainer releases on December 24, 2026.

Shah Rukh Khan’s KING Poster Unveils His Fierce, Romantic Side Ahead Of Christmas Release
Shah Rukh Khan’s KING Poster Unveils His Fierce, Romantic Side Ahead Of Christmas Release

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 13:00 IST

KING New Poster: Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled a striking new poster of his upcoming action entertainer KING, adding to the buzz around the much-awaited film. Featuring the tagline, “Qaatil Nahi.. Aashiq Hoon…”, the poster presents the superstar in an intense avatar, with a rose between his lips and a fiery look in his eyes.

The latest reveal offers a glimpse of the film’s mix of action, attitude and romance. While the visual highlights SRK’s fierce screen presence, the rose and the tagline introduce a romantic edge to his character, leaving fans curious about what the film has in store.

You Might Be Interested In

KING is directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan on the action blockbuster Pathaan. The upcoming film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures and is scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on December 24, 2026.

Check It Out Here

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan’s KING Poster Hints At A Deadly Mix Of Action And Romance

The new poster stands out for its combination of a dangerous, intense look and a romantic visual cue. The tagline, “Qaatil Nahi.. Aashiq Hoon…”, adds intrigue to the character, suggesting a contrast between his fierce exterior and a possible romantic side. However, the makers have not revealed further details about the context behind the line.

The latest poster adds to the anticipation surrounding KING, which is among Shah Rukh Khan’s major upcoming theatrical releases. The film’s Christmas release date also places it in the year-end theatrical window, when big-ticket Bollywood films often aim to draw audiences to cinemas.

KING Release Date: When Will Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Hit Theatres?

Directed by Siddharth Anand, KING is scheduled to release worldwide on December 24, 2026, ahead of Christmas. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

Further details about the film’s storyline and the significance of the latest poster remain awaited. For now, the new look puts the spotlight on Shah Rukh Khan’s intense avatar and the intriguing tagline that accompanies it.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Qaatil Nahi, Aashiq Hoon’: Shah Rukh Khan’s KING Poster Unveils His Fierce, Romantic Side Ahead Of Christmas Release – Check It Out
Tags: KING movieshah rukh khan

RELATED News

PRATAP Trailer Out: Amit Sadh’s World Turns Upside Down As Encounter Specialist Lands Behind Bars – WATCH

WATCH | Sanjay Mishra’s Lungi-T-Shirt Look From Native Village Goes Viral After National Film Award Win

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Rajinikanth’s Film Sees Monday Dip, Crosses Rs 700 Crore Worldwide

A Slap, A Bollywood Star And A Decade-Long Legal Battle: What Happened Between Govinda And Santosh Rai?

‘My Best Friend, My Wife, My Woman’: Vijay Deverakonda Tells Trolls To ‘Go F*** Themselves’ After Rashmika’s Post

LATEST NEWS

‘Qaatil Nahi, Aashiq Hoon’: Shah Rukh Khan’s KING Poster Unveils His Fierce, Romantic Side Ahead Of Christmas Release – Check It Out

PAK vs SL 5th ODI LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Live Mobile And Laptop

From Harry Kane to Michael Owen, Meet Five English Players to Win Ballon d’Or, Number Fifth is My Favourite

Karnataka MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Graduate, Teacher Winners, Vote Count & Final Results

UP MLC Election Result LIVE: Counting Underway as BJP And Samajwadi Party Confident of Big Gains

Woman Travels To Ujjain To Meet Instagram Friend, Alleges Drugged Coffee, Gang Rape By 5 Men In Moving Car And Wooden Stick Inserted Into Private Parts – What Happened?

Pune MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Graduate, Teacher Winner Names and Latest Updates | Maharashtra MLC Election Result

39,000 Followers, Posts Taken Down: Madhya Pradesh High Court Rejects Instagram Creator’s Plea Against Copyright Rules

Law Prep Tutorial Becomes India’s 1st CLAT YouTube Channel to Reach 300K Subscribers

13-Year-Old Girl Taken To Barrackpore Hotel By Female Friend, Gang-Rape And Forced I-Pill Intake Reported

‘Qaatil Nahi, Aashiq Hoon’: Shah Rukh Khan’s KING Poster Unveils His Fierce, Romantic Side Ahead Of Christmas Release – Check It Out

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Qaatil Nahi, Aashiq Hoon’: Shah Rukh Khan’s KING Poster Unveils His Fierce, Romantic Side Ahead Of Christmas Release – Check It Out

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Qaatil Nahi, Aashiq Hoon’: Shah Rukh Khan’s KING Poster Unveils His Fierce, Romantic Side Ahead Of Christmas Release – Check It Out
‘Qaatil Nahi, Aashiq Hoon’: Shah Rukh Khan’s KING Poster Unveils His Fierce, Romantic Side Ahead Of Christmas Release – Check It Out
‘Qaatil Nahi, Aashiq Hoon’: Shah Rukh Khan’s KING Poster Unveils His Fierce, Romantic Side Ahead Of Christmas Release – Check It Out
‘Qaatil Nahi, Aashiq Hoon’: Shah Rukh Khan’s KING Poster Unveils His Fierce, Romantic Side Ahead Of Christmas Release – Check It Out
‘Qaatil Nahi, Aashiq Hoon’: Shah Rukh Khan’s KING Poster Unveils His Fierce, Romantic Side Ahead Of Christmas Release – Check It Out

QUICK LINKS