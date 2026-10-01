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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Can We Have Lollipop Together?’ Why Qazi Touqeer’s Biology Remark Triggered A Fresh Row With Kanika Mann

‘Can We Have Lollipop Together?’ Why Qazi Touqeer’s Biology Remark Triggered A Fresh Row With Kanika Mann

Qazi Touqeer’s “Can we have lollipop together?” remark during a Biology conversation with Kanika Mann sparks another confrontation in Bigg Boss 20. Here’s why the word had already caused controversy in the house.

Qazi vs Kanika (Image: X)
Qazi vs Kanika (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 14:40 IST

Bigg Boss 20 has witnessed another heated exchange between Kanika Mann and Qazi Touqeer, this time over a remark involving “Biology” and “lollipop”. What might have appeared to be a passing joke quickly turned into a confrontation after Kanika objected to the comment and questioned Qazi’s explanation.

The latest episode showed the two contestants engaging in a classroom-style interaction. When Kanika asked Qazi which subject he wanted to study, he replied, “Biology”. He then followed it by saying, “You are so beautiful ma’am, can we have lollipop together?” Kanika immediately walked away, indicating that she was uncomfortable with the remark.

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Why Did Kanika Mann Object To Qazi Touqeer’s Remark?

Kanika later confronted Qazi and made it clear that she did not find the comment funny. She called it “cheap” and reminded him that she had previously told him that she did not like the use of the word “lollipop” around her. According to the episode coverage, Qazi maintained that “lollipop” was not inherently an offensive word. Kanika, however, argued that the word can be understood differently depending on the context in which it is used. The disagreement became more pointed when Kanika questioned why Qazi had mentioned Biology immediately before bringing up lollipop.

“Pehle aapne kaha biology padhenge… Phir aapne immediately bola lollipop. Ab biology mein lollipop kahan se aagaya,” Kanika said, as reported from the episode.

She also told Qazi that she was not convinced by what she saw as an attempt to explain away the remark after the fact.

What Was Qazi Touqeer’s Explanation?

Qazi offered a different explanation for the comment. He told the other housemates that he had slipped into the character of Hrithik Roshan from Koi… Mil Gaya while making the remark. Qazi explained that he was imitating the childlike behaviour of Rohit Mehra, the character played by Hrithik Roshan, and linked the reference to children liking lollipops and chocolates.

However, Kanika was not persuaded by that explanation. She questioned the sequence of the conversation and said the Biology reference followed immediately by the lollipop comment made her question the intention behind it. Qazi’s explanation and Kanika’s interpretation therefore remained at odds, with neither side accepting the other’s reading of the exchange.

The ‘Lollipop’ Word Had Already Caused A Row In Bigg Boss 20

The latest confrontation becomes more significant because “lollipop” was not new territory for Qazi inside the Bigg Boss house. In September, Kanika had already raised an alleged lollipop remark involving Qazi and fellow contestant Arishfa Khan. According to reports on the September 17-18 episode, Kanika claimed that Qazi had asked Arishfa, “Lollipop chahiye?” The remark became part of a larger discussion over comments that some contestants felt could have a double meaning.

Other housemates, including Aasif Khan, questioned Qazi about the remark. Qazi defended himself at the time, arguing that his intention was not wrong and that the comment should not automatically be interpreted differently. That earlier exchange is important context for the latest confrontation. The word had already been discussed inside the house, and Kanika had previously expressed her objection to it.

Why Did Biology Become The Flashpoint This Time?

The difference in the latest incident was the sequence of the words. Qazi first referred to Biology and then immediately connected the conversation to lollipop. Kanika focused on that transition while challenging his explanation.

She also brought up another incident involving Rhiti Tiwari to make a broader point about how words can acquire different meanings depending on how they are used and understood. For Kanika, therefore, the argument was not simply about whether “lollipop” is an offensive word. It was about the context in which Qazi used it and the fact that she had already told him she was uncomfortable with it.

Qazi Touqeer And Kanika Mann’s Ongoing Tension

The latest clash adds another layer to the equation between the two Bigg Boss 20 contestants. Qazi has maintained that his comments should be understood in the context in which he made them, while Kanika has repeatedly objected when she feels a remark crosses a personal boundary. The latest exchange brought those two interpretations directly against each other.

For viewers, the controversy now has a longer history: an earlier lollipop-related allegation involving Arishfa, Qazi’s defence of his intentions at the time, and now another lollipop reference involving Kanika after a Biology remark. The latest episode has therefore turned a seemingly casual line — “Can we have lollipop together?” — into another point of conflict inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

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‘Can We Have Lollipop Together?’ Why Qazi Touqeer’s Biology Remark Triggered A Fresh Row With Kanika Mann

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‘Can We Have Lollipop Together?’ Why Qazi Touqeer’s Biology Remark Triggered A Fresh Row With Kanika Mann

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‘Can We Have Lollipop Together?’ Why Qazi Touqeer’s Biology Remark Triggered A Fresh Row With Kanika Mann

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‘Can We Have Lollipop Together?’ Why Qazi Touqeer’s Biology Remark Triggered A Fresh Row With Kanika Mann
‘Can We Have Lollipop Together?’ Why Qazi Touqeer’s Biology Remark Triggered A Fresh Row With Kanika Mann
‘Can We Have Lollipop Together?’ Why Qazi Touqeer’s Biology Remark Triggered A Fresh Row With Kanika Mann
‘Can We Have Lollipop Together?’ Why Qazi Touqeer’s Biology Remark Triggered A Fresh Row With Kanika Mann
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