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Home > Entertainment News > Qazi Touqeer’s Afghan Jalebi Appearance Came Through A Fan. The Story Behind His Katrina Kaif Video

Qazi Touqeer’s Afghan Jalebi Appearance Came Through A Fan. The Story Behind His Katrina Kaif Video

Qazi Touqeer revealed how a fan’s Facebook photo reportedly led to his appearance in Katrina Kaif’s Afghan Jalebi music video from the 2015 film Phantom.

Qazi Touqeer in Afghan Jalebi (Image: YouTube)
Qazi Touqeer in Afghan Jalebi (Image: YouTube)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Tue 2026-10-13 09:01 IST

A chance meeting with a fan can sometimes lead to an unexpected opportunity. For Qazi Touqeer, the singer who became famous after winning Fame Gurukul in 2005, a fan’s photograph reportedly helped him land an appearance in one of Bollywood’s recognisable music videos, Afghan Jalebi, featuring Katrina Kaif.

Released as part of the 2015 film Phantom, the song became widely popular. But Qazi’s connection to the video came about in an unusual way, as he later recalled while speaking about his journey in the entertainment industry.

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How Did Qazi Touqeer Get A Role In Afghan Jalebi?

According to Qazi’s account, the opportunity began with a fan encounter at Mumbai’s Prithvi Theatre. The fan met him, took a selfie and shared the photograph on Facebook. The picture reportedly caught the attention of an assistant director associated with Phantom. Qazi said this led to an approach and an opportunity to meet filmmaker Kabir Khan, who directed the film.

That chain of events eventually opened the door for Qazi to appear in the Afghan Jalebi music video. What began as an ordinary interaction with a supporter had turned into an opportunity connected to a major Bollywood production.

How Long Did Qazi Touqeer Take To Shoot The Video?

Qazi recalled that his portion in the music video was filmed in around 15 minutes. Despite the brief shoot, the appearance became a notable part of his career after Fame Gurukul.  He also said that he did not receive credit for his appearance in the music video’s description. His revelation added another detail to the story behind how he became part of the project.

The account is a reminder that not every opportunity in the entertainment industry begins with a formal audition or a planned meeting. In Qazi’s case, a fan’s social media post reportedly helped bring him to the attention of the film’s team.

What Is Afghan Jalebi And Which Film Featured The Song?

Afghan Jalebi featured in the 2015 action thriller Phantom, directed by Kabir Khan and starring Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif. The song featured Katrina Kaif in a prominent on-screen appearance and became one of the film’s best-known musical releases.

Qazi’s role was an appearance in the music video, not a playback-singing credit for the song. The track was sung by Asrar, also known as Asrar Shah.

What Happened To Qazi Touqeer After Fame Gurukul?

Qazi rose to prominence in 2005 after winning Fame Gurukul alongside Ruprekha Banerjee. Arijit Singh, who also competed on the show, finished sixth. Although their careers later took different paths, Qazi and Arijit have remained friends. Qazi continued pursuing opportunities in entertainment after the reality show, including live performances and acting-related projects. His appearance in Afghan Jalebi became one of the more recognisable examples of his work beyond the show that first brought him fame.

His participation in Bigg Boss 20 has since brought renewed attention to his journey. And the story behind Afghan Jalebi offers a memorable detail from the years between his reality television breakthrough and his return to the national spotlight.

ALSO READ: RJ Mitte Cause Of Death: What We Know About Breaking Bad’s Walter White Jr Actor

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Qazi Touqeer’s Afghan Jalebi Appearance Came Through A Fan. The Story Behind His Katrina Kaif Video

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Qazi Touqeer’s Afghan Jalebi Appearance Came Through A Fan. The Story Behind His Katrina Kaif Video
Qazi Touqeer’s Afghan Jalebi Appearance Came Through A Fan. The Story Behind His Katrina Kaif Video
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