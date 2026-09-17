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Home > Entertainment News > Qazi Touqeer’s Tears Or Acting? What He Did Behind Asif’s Back Has Bigg Boss 20 Fans Talking

Qazi Touqeer’s Tears Or Acting? What He Did Behind Asif’s Back Has Bigg Boss 20 Fans Talking

Qazi Touqeer's emotional Bigg Boss 20 promo has sparked an “acting or real tears” debate after viewers noticed his behaviour when Asif looked away.

Qazi Touqeer (Image: X)
Qazi Touqeer (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 10:15 IST

This is not the first time that Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer is in the limelight because of some of his behavior inside the show. This time, a promotional video of Bigg Boss reveals some emotional moments of the actor which have now left people to wonder whether they were real tears or just acting for the show.

In the promo video, one can see Qazi getting emotional while having a conversation with Asif. Initially, it looks like Qazi has been trying to control his emotions. But as soon as Asif turns his back, there is something different that comes out of Qazi which makes one wonder what was going through his mind.

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Qazi Touqeer’s Tears Or Acting? What Happens In The Promo



The promo begins with Qazi being emotional in front of Asif, and he appears to be making Asif believe in his emotions through this interaction, thus creating a strong interaction between the two participants. However, when Asif looks away, Qazi is seen to make a lot of effort in keeping up with the emotions. This quick change has become the most discussed part of the promo, and people have interpreted that Qazi could be acting.

It is true that the video clip has created the “acting” controversy, but just by watching the promo, one cannot know if Qazi was being emotional or exaggerating his emotions.

Qazi Touqeer’s Tears Or Acting? Why Is Asif Suspicious?

In the promo clip, we see Asif expressing doubt regarding the occurrence as well. It seems like he is trying to figure out if this is real or is drama. The worry that Asif faces is not limited to just this one argument. He implies that if the people in the house keep acting like this, it will be hard for him to trust anyone.

This gives the event a new meaning altogether, taking into consideration the issue of trust in the Bigg Boss house.

Qazi Touqeer’s Tears Or Acting? Bigg Boss 20 Fans React

The promotional video has already got viewers reacting, with some fans appreciating Qazi for his capability of getting into character while other fans are wondering if he is deliberately playing with the emotions of the people around him. One viral reaction about Qazi called him as “some fine actor” while mentioning that he is “toying” with Asif. The post also mentioned about Qazi’s famous “I am a Rockstar” persona.

The theatrical personality of Qazi has turned out to be one of the most popular talking points about his Bigg Boss 20 stint. Salman Khan himself has lately joined the bandwagon of Qazi’s “Rockstar” phrase and called him “only rockstar in the house.”

Qazi Touqeer’s Tears Or Acting? What Happens Next?

For now, the promo has left the question deliberately open: were Qazi’s emotions real, or was he putting on a show? Asif’s growing suspicion could make their equation even more complicated, especially if the housemates begin questioning whether Qazi’s emotional moments are genuine.

With the full episode yet to reveal the complete context behind the exchange, viewers will have to wait and see what actually happened between Qazi and Asif.

ALSO READ: M.F. Husain B’Day SPL: He Painted Bollywood Hoardings For Four Annas, Became The ‘Picasso Of India’ And Made Gaja Gamini — Why Did This Barefoot Artist Leave India?

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Qazi Touqeer’s Tears Or Acting? What He Did Behind Asif’s Back Has Bigg Boss 20 Fans Talking

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Qazi Touqeer’s Tears Or Acting? What He Did Behind Asif’s Back Has Bigg Boss 20 Fans Talking

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Qazi Touqeer’s Tears Or Acting? What He Did Behind Asif’s Back Has Bigg Boss 20 Fans Talking
Qazi Touqeer’s Tears Or Acting? What He Did Behind Asif’s Back Has Bigg Boss 20 Fans Talking
Qazi Touqeer’s Tears Or Acting? What He Did Behind Asif’s Back Has Bigg Boss 20 Fans Talking
Qazi Touqeer’s Tears Or Acting? What He Did Behind Asif’s Back Has Bigg Boss 20 Fans Talking
Qazi Touqeer’s Tears Or Acting? What He Did Behind Asif’s Back Has Bigg Boss 20 Fans Talking

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