Qismat sequel: Sargun Mehta recently gave good news to her fans by announcing the sequel of the blockbuster hit film Qismat of 2018. Moreover, the actor also shared some BTS moments from the film with her costars Ammy Virk. Have a look at the pictures–

Punjabi diva Sargun Mehta commenced with her acting career in 2009 and garnered limelight after appearing in hit film Qismat which was directed by Jagdeep Sidhu with costar Ammy Virk. With her dedication and hard work, Sargun has now become one of the most popular stars of the Punjabi industry. It seems that her bubbly persona and her dazzling looks have made the actor her fans favourite. Further her film Qismat added more to her popularity.

Moreover, Sargun Mehta with Ammy Virk also became one of the hit duo’s on the screens known for their playful chemistry. Recently, the actor shared some BTS moments from the film, teasing Ammy Virk and also announced about the sequel of the film Qismat.

Qismat garnered positive reviews from the fans as well as critics and also performed well at the box office. The film ran for more than 50 days in theatres and collected Rs 30 crore. Moreover, it also emerged as the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2018. Apart from Ammy and Sargun the film also featured Guggu Gill, Satwant Kaur, Hardip Gill and Tania in lead roles.

Take a look at some stills from Qismat–

On the work front, Sargun Mehta was last seen with Gippy Grewal’ in the film Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh. In the film, Sargun played the role of a snob who falls for a man from Amritsar. Sargun will be next seen in Surkhi Bindi with Punjabi actor Gurnam Bhullar.

