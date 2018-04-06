Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to share the first teaser of the upcoming thriller Quantico 3. The 3rd season of crime thriller will premiere on April 26th on ABC. The Baywatch actress playing the role of Alex is seen enjoying her new life of peaceful serenity, tranquil sanctuary - full of beauty, love and the simplest of pleasures.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to share the first teaser of the show. A few days ago, the fresh poster of Quantico 3 was released and now Priyanka Chopra sizzles in the teaser. Unlike Alex Parrish’s look from the show, the actress looks pretty in casual in the video she recently posted on her official account. The Baywatch actress playing the role of Alex is seen enjoying her new life of peaceful serenity, tranquil sanctuary – full of beauty, love and the simplest of pleasures.

The 3rd season of crime thriller will premiere on April 26th on ABC. The season is likely to start from where the season 2 ended. While ABC had kept the storyline of the new season under wrap till date, Priyanka Chopra recently released a teaser of the same on her Instagram account. Although season 1 was a huge success, the 2nd season failed to receive similar opening and appreciation from critics and viewers. Take a look at the post the stunning Bollywood lady has shared for her fans.

Eat, Pray, Love #Quantico A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Apr 4, 2018 at 9:10am PDT

#AlexIsBack… @abcquantico A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Apr 5, 2018 at 7:04pm PDT

The storyline of the new season has been kept under wrap by the ABC. The plot has just intensified than before with the entry of a more ruthless enemy. The makers are trying to give the show a reboot of some sort with the entry of few new characters and exit of the previous ones.

