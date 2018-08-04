Bollywood actor and Global icon Priyanka Chopra-starrer Quantico has come to an end after 3 successful seasons. Bidding a goodbye to her character Alex Parish and the cast and crew of the show, Priyanka penned an emotional goodbye note and stated that bringing Alex to life was not just emotionally and physically challenging but also opened several doors for female talent and women of colour to play leading ladies.

Bollywood diva and global sensation Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up the last season of her super-hit American show Quantico premiered on ABC in 2015. As the show came to an end, the diva on Saturday took to her official Twitter handle to bid an official goodbye to the show and her on-character Alex Parish. In a series of tweets, Priyanka stated that as the season ends, she is bidding goodbye to Alex Parish. The character’s journey will come to a full circle and that is the best feeling as an actor, according to her.

She added that bringing Alex to life did not only challenge her emotionally and physically but also cracked the door open for female talent and especially women of colour to play leading ladies. Extending her vote of thanks, Priyanka thanked viewers for opening their hearts and houses to her every week, the cast and crew of Quantico for being an amazing team and for all the memories of laughter, learning new things and making friends for life.

As the season ends, I am saying goodbye to Alex Parrish. As you’ll see, her story will come full circle…and that is the best feeling as an actor. Bringing Alex to life has challenged me physically and emotionally, but even more significant it has (I hope) cracked the door open — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 4, 2018

for female talent and women of color to play leading ladies. Thank you for opening your homes and hearts to me every week! Thank you to the cast and crew of #Quantico for being such an amazing team to work with, for all the memories that I will cherish…memories of laughter, of — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 4, 2018

learning new things, of making friends for life. It was a pleasure working with each and every one of you, and I look forward to crossing paths again! pic.twitter.com/zF8PpsBY4V — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 4, 2018

Concluding her heartfelt note, Priyanka stated that it was a pleasure working with each and everyone and added that she looks forward to crossing paths with them again.

After Quantico, Priyanka will be seen in Isn’t It Romantic along with Liam Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson and Adam DeVine, Cowboy Ninja Viking along with Chris Pratt and Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More