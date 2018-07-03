BMC slams a notice to Quantico star Priyanka Chopra for unauthorized construction in the premises of her office and adjoining commercial premise in Oshiwara in Andheri (West). BMC has asked the actor to remove the illegal alternation and restore the original structure.

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra, who is currently enjoying her love life with Nick Jonas was sent a notice by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at Oshiwara in Andheri (West) for unauthorised construction in the premises of her office and adjoining commercial premise which is on rent. According to BMC, people visiting the Charisma Beauty Spa and Salon have a complaint against the owner of the premise. The spa has been illegally altered along with an unauthorised mezzanine floor. After receiving over 5 to 6 complaints, the BMC checked the premises and found violation both at the spa and adjoining premises which is used by the Chopra family at Vastu Precinct building.

Priyanka Chopra has been asked to remove the illegal construction and convert it into the original structure that BMC sanctioned in June 2013 or the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will demolish the structure after a month that is by August. Chopra can pay penalty for regularizing some of the irregularities.

A senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official was noted saying that Priyanka Chopra and her team was earlier told to regularize the unauthorized soon after paying the penalty and make changes to all the illegal construction which cannot be approved even after paying penalty. But the owner of premises didn’t bother to obey the rules which made them sent a notice under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act (MRTP). The illegal construction at both the premises will be demolished if Chopra fails to respond to the notice.

