Qubool Hai: Television actor Surbhi Jyoti is raising temperatures on social media amid coronavirus lockdown with her stunning photoshoots. The actor rose to fame with her impressive performance in Zee Tv's show Qubool Hai.

Qubool Hai: It seems like a nationwide lockdown in India due to coronavirus outbreak has not affected the spirits of Surbhi Jyoti. While social media is flooded with posts on the do’s and don’ts, motivational songs and posts on lockdown life, the Qubool Hai actor is serving a fresh break with her gorgeous photoshoots. From dressing up in funky clothes, a girl next door in pretty dresses to soaring the temperatures with her sultry expressions, Surbhi has managed to make her Instagram worth a watch and keep the fans hooked to her profile.

In her latest posts, Surbhi Jyoti can be seen posing in a polka dot off-shoulder crop top that she has styled with oversized denims, brown boots and a silver waist chain. For her hair and makeup, the actresses opted for half messy bun with glowing makeup and pink lipstick.

Another set of photos feature Surbhi Jyoti in a simple grey dress that she has styled with a silver choker necklace, open tresses and minimal makeup. The list of Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagrammable looks goes on and will make you follow her right away.

Take a look-

On the professional front, Surbhi Jyoti was recently seen in a music video titled Aaj Bhi alongside Ali Fazal. The song has garnered about 26 million views on Instagram. After shining to fame with Qubool Hai, Surbhi Jyoti was also seen in shows like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Naagin 3 and Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka.

