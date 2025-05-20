Queen At Cannes, Says Internet As Aishwarya Rai Lands In France With Daughter Aaradhya By Her Side Yet Again

Aaradhya has accompanied her mother to Cannes over the years, becoming a familiar face at the event. In a past interview with Film Companion, Aishwarya explained why she always brings her daughter along:

Putting all speculations to rest, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has officially arrived in France to attend the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

A viral video shared by her fan pages on Instagram captures their warm reception at Nice Airport, confirming her much-anticipated presence at this year’s prestigious film event.

Viral Video Captures Aishwarya’s Elegant Arrival at Nice Airport

The clip shows the iconic actress dressed in a navy blue trench coat, while her daughter Aaradhya sports a stylish black coat. The duo received a warm welcome upon landing, with Aishwarya seen warmly greeting a man at the airport before heading to a waiting car with Aaradhya.

The video quickly gained traction online, thrilling fans who had been wondering if she would skip Cannes this year.

A few days earlier, a video of Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan dancing at a wedding in Mumbai led fans to speculate whether she would attend Cannes in 2025.

However, her arrival in France confirms her commitment to the festival, where she has been a beloved and regular presence for years.

Fans flooded the comment section of the video with excitement. Comments like “She is back,” “Finally,” and “Queen” reflected the overwhelming joy of followers eager to see Aishwarya grace the Cannes red carpet once again. Known for her iconic fashion moments, the actress’s red carpet appearances are always among the most talked-about highlights of the festival.

Touchdown Cannes❤️💯

As her name reckons as Queen of Cannes, Aishwarya was given a warm welcome at Nice Airport as she arrives for the Film Festival!@lorealparis #AishwaryaAtCannes pic.twitter.com/H1danwMMZu — Aishwarya Rai Fan🇲🇺 (@Rahul_Lat) May 20, 2025

Aaradhya Bachchan: A Regular Companion at Cannes

Aaradhya has accompanied her mother to Cannes over the years, becoming a familiar face at the event. In a past interview with Film Companion, Aishwarya explained why she always brings her daughter along, “It is really about just being together. It’s familiar to her, she knows everybody here. It’s like reuniting with friends. Coming back to Cannes is an experience that is so familiar to her.”

She also added, “She’s a lot like me in the sense that we are people’s people. She enjoys the energy and vibe here. And I’m sure she understands this is truly about the world of cinema. It’s heartening to see the respect and recognition she has for the art.”

Anticipation Builds for Aishwarya Rai’s 2025 Cannes Appearance

As Aishwarya prepares to walk the red carpet once again, fans around the world are eagerly awaiting what stunning look she will unveil this year. With Aaradhya by her side, Aishwarya’s presence at Cannes 2025 is expected to be both heartwarming and visually unforgettable.