Queen: Director Gautham Menon released the first look of the web series Queen which is the biopic of an Indian politician and famous former actress Jayalalithaa. She was known for her services in Tamil Nadu as the Chief Minister of the state. People of Tami Nadu used to call her Amma which means mother or call her Puratchi Thalaivi which means a revolutionary lady.

People say that her life was full of challenges and she worked a lot to reach success. After the heavy influence of her co-actor MG Ramchandran she came into politics and joined Tamil Nadu’s regional political party AIADMK, after the demise of MGR she handled all the responsibility and served as chief minister for 14 years.

Jayalalithaa was known for her dance, acting, expressions and her connectivity to the audience. This quality of hers gave her the power to seek the attention of the people in her political career as well. The former actress worked in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films.

Well, the first poster of the web series queen is out and Ramya Krishnan who is going to depict Jayalalithaa in the film seemed to address the crowd in the first look. MX pla]yer grant the screens to the makers for the web series. The web series will be divided into 3 major parts, the makers decided to show the school life, a teenage girl, and the political career of Jayalalithaa. Although the director decides to split the shoot, 5 episodes will be done by Menon himself and he approached Prasath for another five episodes.

Although Bollywood is also working on the biopic of this great leader, Kangana Ranaut is going to feature in the film that is based on the biography of former chief minister Jayaram Jayalalithaa. Kangna’s film will be released in Hindi and will also be released in the native languages of South India.

