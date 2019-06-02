Queen Harish, folk dancer, killed in a road accident: World famous folk dancer Harish Kumar, who was popularly known as Queen Harish died earlier today in a road accident on the Jaisalmer highway when his SUV rammed into a stationary truck, see photos and video from the road accident inside.

Queen Harish, folk dancer, killed in a road accident: World famous folk dancer Queen Harish and three other folk artist were killed and five others were injured in a road accident near Jodhpur in Rajasthan earlier today morning. The accident was reported near Karpada Village on a highway in Jodhpur when the victims were on their way to Ajmer from Jaisalmer in an SUV.

As per the SHO of Bilara Police station, Sitaram Khoja- The SUV rammed into a stationary truck which left Queen Harish, Bhikhe Khan and Latif Khan dead and five others injured. As per early reports, the folk dancers were travelling in connection with an event.

The world-famous dancer, Harish is known all over for her amazing dance and tourist especially from all over the world come to see his performance. Dancer Queen Harish had also performed in many films and even done item numbers. On the basis of the folk dance form, Harish ruled the hearts of millions of fans spread throughout the world for many years. Some of his famous dance numbers are- Ghoomar, Kalbelia, Chang, Bhawai, Chari among others.

#RIP @queenharish. Such an amazing artist. #JaiGangajal’s ‘Mar Jaava’ fame. “The one and only Whirling, Dancing Desert Drag Queen” as he used to describe himself. Sharing and remembering the moments that I shared with him. Unfortunately he is no more. #OMSHANTI @DrBhagee_Manda pic.twitter.com/nRbgZFh48d — Dr. OM P. MACHRA IAS (@DrOM_Machra) June 2, 2019

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot took to his official twitter handle five hours back and paid his condolences to Queen Harish’s family. Gehlot tweeted- that the death of four people, including celebrated artist Harish, is very sad. Due to folk art, Harish gave Jaisalmer a distinct identity in dance style in a special style. His passing is a huge loss in the field of folk art.

