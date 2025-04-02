Queen Of Tears’ Kim Soo Hyun’s Intagram Followers Increase After Press Conference; Agency Headed To Financial Doom

South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun held an emergency press conference on Monday to address the allegations surrounding his relationship with Kim Sae Ron. He firmly denied all accusations and stated that if he could go back in time, he would still keep his relationship private to protect those he was responsible for.

South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun held an emergency press conference on Monday to address the allegations surrounding his relationship with Kim Sae Ron. He firmly denied all accusations and stated that if he could go back in time, he would still keep his relationship private to protect those he was responsible for.

The Queen of Tears star also mentioned his recent drama with Kim Ji Won, saying, “If people had known about my relationship with Kim Sae Ron, it would have ruined the show and the efforts of the cast and crew.”

Kim Soo Hyun further clarified that he never dated Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. He confirmed that their relationship started only a year and a half ago and had already ended before the controversy surfaced. Despite his explanation, he continues to face intense backlash from the public and media, resulting in the loss of multiple brand endorsements. Prada is the latest brand to sever ties with him, leading to significant financial losses.

Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram Sees a Surprising Increase in Followers

Despite the ongoing scrutiny, Kim Soo Hyun’s social media presence has seen unexpected growth. According to Koreaboo, his Instagram followers started increasing again after his press conference.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Previously, due to the controversy, he had lost over 1 million followers, bringing his total count to just over 20 million. However, on April 1—just a day after he publicly addressed the allegations—he saw a net increase in followers for the first time in over 20 days. This unexpected rise has led to speculation that public opinion may be shifting in his favor.

Gold Medalist Faces Financial Crisis Following Scandal

Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, is reportedly in deep financial trouble, as per South Korean media outlet Newsen. The company is struggling to stay afloat, largely due to the controversy surrounding its top actor and the late Kim Sae Ron.

Gold Medalist has also been accused of attempting to extort money from Kim Sae Ron following her DUI accident. Financial reports indicate that the agency once had reserves of ₩2.0-3.0 billion KRW ($1.36-2.04 million USD), but the money has nearly vanished amid the scandal.

Due to the crisis, the company has begun cutting costs wherever possible. Reports suggest they have even stopped hiring external cleaning services in an attempt to save money. Kim Soo Hyun’s loss of more than 20 brand endorsements has significantly impacted the agency’s revenue. Additionally, his upcoming Disney+ drama, Knock Off, is at risk of cancellation, which could lead to substantial financial penalties for both the actor and his management.

Was Kim Soo Hyun’s Press Conference a Strategic Move?

Experts believe that Kim Soo Hyun’s tearful press conference may have been about more than just clearing his name. Some suggest that it was also an attempt to protect his struggling agency from financial collapse.

During the conference, the actor openly questioned whether speaking out sooner could have prevented the hardships faced by his fans and colleagues. “I wonder if things would have been different if I had spoken out earlier. Maybe then, my fans and the people at my agency wouldn’t have suffered so much,” he said while wiping away tears.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun has taken legal action against Kim Sae Ron’s family and GaroSero Research Institute, filing a lawsuit worth ₩12.0 billion KRW ($8.15 million USD). As the controversy unfolds, fans and industry insiders alike are watching closely to see how this situation will impact the future of the beloved actor and his agency.

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun Faces Backlash Over ‘Crocodile Tears’ In Press Conference Denying Dating Kim Sae Ron As A Minor