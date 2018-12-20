One of the most successful women-oriented movies in Bollywood, Queen did wonder at the box-office. Now, the Kangana Ranaut-starrer has been remade in 4 different south Indian languages. The remakes have been made in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Teaser of these 4 movies is now planned to release on the same date, simultaneously. Kangana Ranaut's film Queen indeed was a memorable hit for Bollywood with a completely unique storyline.

One of the most successful women-oriented movies in Bollywood, Queen did wonder at the box-office. Now, the Kangana Ranaut starrer has been remade in 4 different south Indian languages. The remakes have been made in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Teaser of these 4 movies is now planned to release on the same date, simultaneously. Kangana Ranaut's film Queen indeed was a memorable hit for Bollywood with a completely unique storyline.

This plan of releasing teasers simultaneously on the same day will start a marketing campaign which will eventually lead to the same day release of these four south Indian Queens, in five consecutive states. The big release has been scheduled to happen in February 2019. The person behind the idea of Queen remake and who brought the rights of remaking it, the producer Manu Kumaran, is immensely excited for it and at the same time, he has his fingers crossed. Manu is expecting that the audience will like one of the most women empowering stories in their own languages.

While interacting with IANS, Manu Kumaran was caught saying that he is really hoping that the audience love these teasers as making these 4 versions of Queen at once has been one of the scariest and stressful experience. He further added jokingly that he now understands what happens to the parents of quadruplets.

The 4 different remakes of Queen will have 4 different actors, actresses and directors along with separate casts and crews. The leading ladies for these 4 films are Kajal Aggarwal (Tamil), Tamannaah (Telegu), Manjima Mohan (Malayalam) and Parul Yadav (Kannada).

All of these remakes have been shot simultaneously in Paris, Athens, Nice, Frejus, St Raphael, Mysore, Gokarna, Hyderabad, Thalassery, Virudhnagar, Rajahmundry and Mumbai. While, the original film cast Kangana Ranaut in the lead role of Rani, a woman who goes on her honeymoon alone after her marriage gets cancelled, the audience is excited to see these beauties in the role too.

