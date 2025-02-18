Spanish urban music sensation Quevedo has officially launched his highly anticipated "Buenas Noches Tour", kicking things off in a sold-out performance at the Movistar Arena in Madrid on Monday, February 17

Spanish urban music sensation Quevedo has officially launched his highly anticipated “Buenas Noches Tour”, kicking things off in a sold-out performance at the Movistar Arena in Madrid on Monday, February 17. This marked the first of his three consecutive nights in the Spanish capital, signaling a major return to the stage after almost a year-long break.

The artist behind “Playa del Inglés” delivered a high-energy performance, showcasing his growth as a musician and his mastery in live concerts. Fans were treated to an immersive musical experience, blending his best hits with impressive visual effects and a powerful stage presence.

Quevedo Sets the Stage on Fire

From the very first moment, the 17,000 fans in attendance sang along passionately. Quevedo, dressed entirely in black, wore his signature diamond chain inspired by Van Gogh’s “Starry Night”, creating an iconic stage presence.

Performing songs from his latest album, “Buenas Noches,” as well as some of his greatest hits, Quevedo reminded everyone why he is one of the most influential voices in Latin urban music today.

But the night was not just about him—several surprise guest artists joined the stage, making the event even more special. The crowd erupted with excitement when artists like Aitana, Lola Índigo, De La Ghetto, De La Rose, Sech, and La Pantera appeared.

With a simple yet stunning stage setup, Quevedo proved that he is ready to take his music to a global audience, as he prepares for the next leg of his tour across Latin America and Spain.

A Stage Setup Designed for an Immersive Experience

The Movistar Arena was the perfect venue for Quevedo’s concert. His team placed the stage at the center of the arena, ensuring that every fan had a clear view of the performance. The surrounding screens, synchronized lighting, and pyrotechnic effects elevated the concert experience, creating an electrifying atmosphere that matched the energy of the music.

A Tour That Goes Beyond Spain

After his Madrid performances, Quevedo is set to take his tour across Latin America, with stops in Mexico, Argentina, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic. Fans in Spain will also have more chances to see him, as he will perform in cities like Gran Canaria, Barcelona, Málaga, and Bilbao.

The Best Moments from Quevedo’s Opening Night in Madrid

1. A Powerful Opening with “Kassandra”

The night began on a high note, as the first beats of “Kassandra” filled the arena. The audience erupted in cheers as Quevedo made his entrance, setting the tone for an unforgettable night. Dressed in an all-black outfit, he commanded the stage from the very first second.

2. De La Ghetto & De La Rose Surprise the Audience with “Amaneció”

The energy in the room surged when De La Ghetto and De La Rose made a surprise appearance to perform “Amaneció” alongside Quevedo. The collaboration between the three artists created an electric atmosphere, and fans sang along with full energy.

3. Lola Índigo Turns the Arena into a Dance Party with “El Tonto”

One of the biggest highlights of the night was when Lola Índigo joined Quevedo on stage for “El Tonto.” The performance transformed the arena into a massive dance floor, with fans moving to the beat and enjoying a vibrant choreographed routine.

4. A Heartfelt Moment with Sech on “Te Fallé”

In the midst of all the high-energy moments, Sech brought a more emotional tone to the night. Together with Quevedo, they performed “Te Fallé”, a song filled with melancholy and deep emotions. The audience swayed along, making it one of the most intimate moments of the concert.

5. A Nostalgic Tribute to Jarabe de Palo with “La Flaca”

Quevedo surprised fans with an unexpected tribute to the legendary Spanish rock band Jarabe de Palo. He performed “La Flaca”, accompanied by the band’s guitarist Jordi Mena. The nostalgic performance turned into a mass singalong moment, as fans paid tribute to the late Pau Donés.

6. Aitana Joins for a Long-Awaited Live Performance of “Gran Vía”

For days, fans had been speculating whether Aitana would make an appearance—and when she finally stepped onto the stage, the arena erupted with excitement. The two artists performed “Gran Vía” live for the first time, making it a memorable highlight of the night. Adding to the excitement, Aitana debuted a new look with blue highlights, which quickly became a trending topic among her followers.

7. The Unstoppable Anthem: “Quédate” (BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52)

As soon as the first chords of “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” played, the crowd lost control. The hit song, which helped catapult Quevedo to international stardom, had 17,000 voices singing in unison to the iconic line:

“Quédate, que la noche sin ti duele…”

This moment was the absolute peak of energy in the entire show, with fans dancing, jumping, and screaming the lyrics.

8. An Explosive Closing with “Mr. Moondial” and “Columbia”

To wrap up an unforgettable night, Quevedo performed two back-to-back hits: “Mr. Moondial” (his collaboration with Pitbull) and “Columbia.”

The pyrotechnics, massive visuals, and intense beats made sure the concert ended on a high-energy note, leaving fans excited for the rest of the tour.

A Promising Start to the “Buenas Noches Tour”

With his sold-out show in Madrid, Quevedo has proven that he is at the top of his game. His unique blend of urban Latin music, electrifying stage presence, and deep connection with the audience sets the stage for what promises to be one of the most exciting tours of the year.

With upcoming shows across Latin America and Spain, fans around the world are in for an unforgettable experience as Quevedo takes his music to new heights.