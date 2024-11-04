Home
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Quincy Jones Dies At 91: Legendary Grammy-Winning Producer Behind Michael Jackson’s Hits Passes Away

He is best known for his production collaborations with the pop icon Michael Jackson, which started in 1979 with the singer's solo album Off the Wall.

Music legend Quincy Jones, who worked with the likes of Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra, has passed away at the age of 91, reported Variety.

Throughout his 70-year career, he won 28 Grammy Awards.

As per the outlet, Jones died Sunday night at his home in Bel Air, California, according to a statement shared by his representative, Arnold Robinson.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him,” the Jones family said in the statement.

“He is truly one of a kind, and we will miss him dearly. We take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, were shared with the world through all that he created. Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones’ heart will beat for eternity,” read the statement.

Quincy had some legendary credits to his name.

He also composed the soundtrack for the 1969 film The Italian Job, which starred Michael Caine. He received six of his 28 Grammy Awards for his 1990 album Back on the Block and was a three-time Producer of the Year honoree.

He is best known for his production collaborations with the pop icon Michael Jackson, which started in 1979 with the singer’s solo album Off the Wall.

Jones received a Tony Award nomination in 2006 as producer of the musical adaptation of The Color Purple.

Jones released his autobiography Q in 2001, for which the audio version received a Grammy as Best Spoken Word Album in 2002. He was married and divorced three times and is survived by six daughters and a son, according to Variety.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

Filed under

Grammy Awards Grammy-winning producer HOLLYWOOD STAR michael jackson Quincy Jones Quincy Jones Dies
