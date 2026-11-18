Pakistani actress Ishaa Noor has recently talked about the reason behind her decision to leave the entertainment business, stating that reading the holy book Quran altered her perception about life and made her lead a religious life. The actress, who is said to have been away from the entertainment world for the last three years, is currently running a travel agency.

During an interview recently conducted with her, Noor shared how her personal and spiritual journey led her to make such a choice. She told that even though her family was quite a religious one, her own personal inclination towards learning about Islam developed only because her younger sister was engaged in the study of the Quran.

She motivated her to learn and read the Quran as well as its translation. The experience left a deep impression on her, as it helped her understand its teachings in the context of her personal life experiences. She also told that she went through a tough time in her life, during which she questioned her professional decisions.

Why Did Pakistani Actress Ishaa Noor Leave Showbiz?

As per Noor, it wasn’t a sudden decision. She felt as she became more deeply involved in religious rituals that the kind of lifestyle which comes with the entertainment world was not in line with the kind of changes she wanted to bring into her life.

Noor started offering namaz on a regular basis and praying before making her decision to stay away from acting. According to her, she prayed to Allah to help her through her change. Eventually, her decision resulted in her leaving the entertainment industry where she was working as an actress, model, and television host.

She has reportedly been away from showbiz for around three years. Her recent interview has now brought attention back to the reasons behind her departure.

Which Pakistani Dramas Has Ishaa Noor Worked In?

Before moving on to other professions, Ishaa Noor acted in many Pakistani TV shows. Her acting roles reportedly included “Siyani,” “Meri Maa,” “Tum Kon Piya” and “Umeed.”

Her film debut is reportedly with the 2017 Pakistani movie “Raasta.” Other than acting, Noor was also a model and TV show host. But later, she opted for moving away from these professions.

What Is Ishaa Noor Doing Now?

Retiring from showbiz did not mean leaving professional career behind for Noor. Apparently, she has become a successful business-woman and currently runs a travel agency. In addition, she has mentioned that she aims at providing job opportunities to others through her business enterprise. As per her statements, the business provides opportunities to work from home to people seeking income.

Although she has revealed her entrepreneurial venture, but it is not yet clear that what is the name of the travel agency and where it is located and how many people work with her. The shift from modelling and acting to business management is a big step in the professional career of Noor.

Recent interview of Noor has brought back the focus on a decision that she took three years ago after a very personal journey in life.

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