Qurbaan Hua spoiler Neel goes against all odds to defend his sister Saraswati after her pregnancy becomes public knowledge.

Kurbaan Hua: Zee TV’s latest revenge drama has been just a single week into its programming and already it’s pulling out some major twist of its sleeves, one which will be seen in tonight’s episode where Vyasji and rest of the family will know the truth about Saraswati and that she is pregnant.

While even more drama will ensue when Neel will stand in support of Saraswati, saving Sarawasti from all the questioning and finger-pointing which will not sit well with Vyas Ji who was ferocious after uncovering the truth about his recently married daughter.

Vyas Ji will also question Neel as he will suspect that he knew the truth about Saraswati all along, and kept it a secret from everyone.

After heated arguments and all the drama dust will settle, and Sarawasti will eventually get the support of her family and for which she would be greatly thankful to her brother Neel.

Neel and Saraswati’s relationship has been the center of focus in recent episodes Qurbaan Hua and rightfully so to set the eventual heartbreaking twist of Saraswati’s death which will establish the central story plot of the serial.

Qurbaan Hua has only completed a week on Zee TV and is already shaping up to be a fan favorite with its eccentric characters and intriguing storyline that isn’t even fully fleshed out yet.

With subsequent episodes, the show will fully unravel its story and subplots which would make the show all the more interesting giving its characters emotional depth, making them much more sympathetic.

