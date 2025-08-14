R Ashwin Hails Basil Joseph’s Performance in Sookshmadarshini: “What a Film!”

Malayalam cinema continues to win hearts across India, and one of its most talked-about recent hits, Sookshmadarshini (2024), has found a surprising yet enthusiastic admirer — Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin. The mystery thriller, featuring actor-director Basil Joseph alongside Nazriya Nazim, has received both critical acclaim and commercial success. Now, with Ashwin’s public praise, the film’s popularity has extended beyond film circles and into the world of cricket.

Ashwin’s High Praise for Basil Joseph

Ashwin shared his thoughts during an appearance on The Unexpected Guest: Kutti Stories with Ash, hosted by fellow cricketer Sanju Samson. While the two discussed cricket and off-field interests, the topic shifted to movies. Sanju revealed his friendships with Malayalam stars Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph, prompting Ashwin to express his admiration for Sookshmadarshini. “What a film! How many people have the courage to do that role… Outstanding,” he said, applauding Basil’s brave and nuanced performance. Ashwin also asked Sanju to personally pass along his compliments to Basil, clearly moved by the actor’s commitment to the character.

A Malayalam Thriller with a Twist

Sookshmadarshini follows the story of Priyadarshini (Nazriya Nazim), a curious and observant woman who becomes suspicious of her new neighbor Manuel (Basil Joseph) and his elderly mother. When the mother vanishes without explanation, Priyadarshini teams up with her neighbors Sulu and Asma to closely watch Manuel’s actions. The film skillfully blends mystery, emotion, and social commentary, making it a standout in recent Malayalam cinema.

Where to Watch Sookshmadarshini

The film is currently available for streaming on JioCinema via OTTplay Premium. Ashwin’s praise highlights how Malayalam cinema’s powerful storytelling and bold performances continue to win over diverse audiences across India — including some of its top cricketers.

