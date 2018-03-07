Actor R Madhavan advocated the cause of better pay for writers in Bollywood at FICCI Frames during a session titled 'Dawn of a new Entertainment era: Case study of Breathe.' During the session, he remarked that In Hollywood, writers are treated like superstars but that is not the case in Bollywood. He further appreciated the team of writers of his show Breathe and added that they did a lot of research to get things right, for which they deserve a pat on their back along with a fat pay cheque.

Championing the cause of better pay for writers in Bollywood, R Madhavan at FICCI Frames during a session titled ‘Dawn of a new Entertainment era: Case study of Breathe’, remarked that “In Hollywood, writers are treated like superstars”. The Breathe actor was present at the session with his co-star Amit Sadh, director Mayank Sharma, producer Vikram Malhotra and the director-content of Amazon Prime Video India Vijay Subramaniam. He said, “In Hollywood, the screenplay writers, dialogue writers are treated as superstars and are paid well. It is a flourishing career there. Unfortunately, in Bollywood, the sad part is it is not rewarding.”

Talking about the success of his show Breathe on Amazon Prime, Madhavan said: “For ‘Breathe’, the team of writers did a lot of research to get things right and accurate. They need a pat on the back; they need a fat pay cheque. The glory of the fact is that it has done well. But there is a fear as well, as it always happens after success. Now, if we put out something that is equally smart in the next six months. We need to match up to the first part and it is going to be tough. And if we fall short, the audience will not spare us.” He further added, “The digital medium is vast, the films and TV have to worry about to up their game.”

Overwhelmed with the kind of response the show received, he remarked, “The kind of response I have been getting from social media and my friends for ‘Breathe’ is manifold even as compared to the biggest hit films of my career. It has got me a different level of recognition and reverence, I have never experienced something like this before.” Amit Sadh, who essays the role of a senior inspector in the show, added, “I am not taking the appreciation to my head. I am humbled by this love. It is a great booster for me. Thanks to the makers to identify the change in audience (taste) and come up with the web series.” Helmed by Mayank Sharma, Breathe chronicles the journey of a father’s quest to save his son’s life and how far he will go to protect him.

